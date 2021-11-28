The BMW M5 CS has been the icing on the cake for the Bavarians to a more than successful generation of the BMW 5 Series. A model that has put the power level on a very high notch for the 2025 BMW M5, which will be very different. The German brand is forced to succumb to the most advanced electrification, with a powerful plug-in hybrid of which we will tell you its secrets.

The development of the new generation of the BMW 5 Series has practically only just begun. The prototypes barely accumulate four months in tow, so they are still are in the first phase of the usual three that Bavarians often mark in their tuning programs. This means that there is still one year ahead for the first units of the M52024 Get out of the sports brand’s workshops onto the road.

Now, all the work of the future sports saloon is indoors, especially since it is the prototypes of the new BMW X8 -also known as XM- that they are putting the first seeds for the new high-yielding hybrid, in the form of a mighty SUV. An electrified system at the highest level that BMW will not be able to give up if it wants to keep an entire insignia such as the M5, and it cannot be left behind by rivals such as Mercedes and Porsche, which already have hybrids that offer real dizzying performance.

The prototype of the BMW X8 2023 is a plug-in hybrid with more than 25 kilometers of autonomy

Euro 7 prevents future BMW M5 from being the latest combustion model

What is totally certain is that the Munich people will throw the thing out the window. The thermal part will keep the well-known block 4.4-liter V8 biturbo, to which a series of internal modifications will be added with a completely new combustion system and 48 Volt MHEV technology. These improvements have caused the Germans to regard the thruster as brand new, assigning it the internal code of ‘S68».

What we know is that the future M5 will not reach the 750 hp that some have been maintaining for months. The German brand has a habit of scaling the power very gradually in each new generation. In fact, it should be remembered that the first version of access to the future X8 will be a 650 hp PHEV, so this same power figure could end up in the future M5 “basic”. If we follow the current line, about 20 hp will separate the different versions of the sports saloon, with about 675 hp for the “Competition” and up to 700 hp for the more radical “CS”

New preview of the BMW 5 Series 2024 and its details to continue being a leader Read news

Recently, Markus Flasch, the already ex-boss of BMW M, revealed in an interview that the high-performance hybrid system “would also be conceivable for the next M5.” For many, the great mystery is knowing the number of electric motors, but what is interesting are the different configurations that are developing. We know from consulted sources that, minimum, they have two PHEVs: a basic one with an electric motor associated with a low capacity battery and with a range of less than 25 kilometers, allocating the energy to a «boost» function. The second option is almost identical to the previous one, but its battery does offer a greater capacity for a maximum range of more than 50 kilometers. Taking into account that the V8 will be MHEV, everything indicates that the electric motor will be installed on the rear axle, with xDrive all-wheel drive request