An important advance in the development of the 2023 Porsche Cayenne Facelift. After a series of spy photos with much of the rear camouflaged, new snapshots reveal the production rear light clusters that the renewed sports SUV will sport. A new and more modern look that will debut along with other improvements.

The Porsche Cayenne Facelift 2023 progresses in the development of the face wash that is being carried out. The sports SUV faces an update that will give a more modern image, along with important improvements in all areas, a facelift that will allow it to extend its commercial life on the market until its replacement in the middle of the decade.

After a series of spy photos in which we have seen prototypes more or less covered, especially in the back, some new snapshots of a prototype hunted in the vicinity of one of the Porsche headquarters in Germany, have revealed the new design of the light clusters that, until now, were kept hidden and with temporary projectors, typical of mules, taking their place. The first spy photos of the updated Cayenne with the new image of the rear that undoubtedly represent an important change.

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne Facelift behind changes radically with the new drivers

The Porsche Cayenne Facelift 2023 will sport a sportier image

And it is that the stylists of the German brand have chosen to implant some large and thin lights that extend to the entire width of the gate, joined by the usual light bar as in the range of the Porsche Panamera and Panamera Sport Turismo, without reaching the extreme avant-garde of the 911 or the Taycan, but with a perfectly recognizable luminous signature like that of a Porsche.

Quite the opposite of the front, since the Cayenne still maintains a film that deforms the new, larger headlights with the four cardinal points of LEDs for daytime running light. No change either in the bumper, which also reveals the new design of the air intakes, much larger and generous in size that will provide a greater cooling flow. The Cayenne Facelift prototypes already have the production elements.

An indication that the German brand is already preparing its debut, although not will run until mid-2022, as will the commercial launch. Customers will also have new equipment and a more sophisticated interior that we have already seen in other spy photos, adding a new sportier steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, larger touch screen in the center console and an improvement in the equipment, including a new infotainment platform and driving assistants.

Porsche will also optimize the entire range of engines, adding the 48 Volt MHEV technology on V8 blocks, in addition to reviewing the electric autonomy of the plug-in hybrid versions with extra capacity in your battery. The latest information indicates that the German brand may restructure the offer, as has happened with the renewed Macan, so of the six available some can fall. An extreme that has not been confirmed but that would not be anything strange.