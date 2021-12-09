The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Facelift 2023 has been given a tremendous bath. The sportiest SUV of the star brand will face changes, and it has already been hunted from all angles and sides in these spy photos. Some improvements that will allow you to face the latest times in the market as a combustion model.

The star’s signature has already confirmed that the Mercedes g class it will be transformed into an electric model almost in the middle of this decade. The most authentic off-road vehicle will leave the market in just over two years, but until then the German brand will keep its icon for sale, although with some slight changes that it is already working on.

This is demonstrated in these spy photos, although it seems that those of the sports brand have started the house through the window, since, instead of being the conventional versions, they have started the tests with the sportier one. The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Facelift 2023 pose from all angles. Two more powerful G-Class prototypes, hunted taking advantage of a stop in one of the towns in northern Sweden, where they are also already in extreme cold and snow tests.

Two prototypes of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Facelift 2023 have been caught red-handed in winter testing

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Facelift 2023 will debut improvements

The latest generation of the Mercedes G-Class is on sale since last year 2018, so it is exactly in the middle of the life cycle, and the ideal time to surprise with changes. Those of Mercedes-AMG have dressed practically all the bodywork with vinyl, barely exposing the doors and the roof, although the aesthetic improvements will be concentrated in the front and rear. Changes to be will focus on a new grill and front bumpers, which are kept completely covered with a mesh.

From behind, not even the pilots present new features, which is an indication that these are first prototypes where more technical and dynamic novelties are being tested. Our photographers note that the interior of both prototypes were covered with tarps, so there will also be changes in this area. As usual in Mercedes, it will have new materials, decoration ,. new more sporty and multifunction steering wheel with touch controls and the latest generation of the «MBUX» infotainment system.

One of the great problems of this icon is its level of efficiency, so the German brand can present new features on board its imposing 4.0 liter biturbo v8 gasoline engine, adopting 48 Volt MHEV technology. An advance that will allow you to have a little extra power with a boost function, while reducing consumption and emissions figures. An extreme that is not confirmed. The revised sportier G-Class will be presented in the middle of next summer, with sales for a year from now, towards the end of 2022.