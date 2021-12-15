The Lexus RX debuts the new 2022 range. The Lexus hybrid SUV offering has been renewed and introduces exciting new features such as a new trim level. The Style version. A finish that stands out for its exterior finish as well as for its complete equipment.

Lexus has presented the renewed range of one of its most popular electrified SUVs. The Lexus RX launches the new 2022 range that brings with it very relevant developments, among which, without a doubt, the arrival of a new trim level stands out. The incorporation of the Style version makes it possible to enrich the offer of a very relevant model for the Japanese manufacturer.

The new Lexus RX 2022 with Style trim It stands out both for its external appearance and for its extensive equipment. But what are its characteristic features? And its most outstanding equipment? Let’s go into detail and answer these and other questions.

The 2022 range of the Lexus RX 450h is already a reality

The Style finish of the new Lexus RX 2022



The exterior configuration of the new RX Style stands out for the details finished in black. A tonality present in both the front grille and the exterior rear-view mirror housings. To this must be added some 20-inch alloy wheels also finished in black. It also features a black painted lower front bumper. The new model is offered in ten exterior paint colors, including two new options, Iridium Sonic and Gris Sonic.

Leaving aside the exterior, if we venture inside we will quickly be enveloped by a comfortable and warm atmosphere. Lexus has taken great care of the materials used. The leather upholstery It has a combination of ash white and black that contrasts with the light gray stitching. The same color is applied to the soft surfaces of the center console, door panels and knee guards.

Gray stitching can also be found on the gear stick. The multifunction steering wheel is finished in black leather and black walnut, matching the wood inserts of the passenger compartment, and the door panels have an integrated ambient lighting system. By the way, a black or bone white leather upholstery is available as an option.

The technological equipment of the new Lexus RX Style is very solvent

The equipment of the new Lexus RX Style



Another key determinant of this new level of finish is its endowment. Between standard equipment highlights the wireless charger for compatible mobile phones, power tailgate, multimedia and navigation system with 12.3-inch touchscreen, Pioneer stereo, front and rear parking sensors, rear traffic alert and brake, and blind spot detection.

These equipments are added to the Executive version specifications, which also features the second-generation Lexus Safety System +, electrically adjustable and folding and heated exterior rear view mirrors, heated and ventilated front seats and Multi-LED headlights with Cornering function.

When will it be available at dealerships? Lexus has indicated that the new RX Style will go on sale in the Spanish market throughout this month of December. It will be the preview of the commercial launch of the new 2022 range.