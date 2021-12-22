The Alfa Romeo Giulia has released the 2022 range. The Alfa Romeo saloon is available in a multitude of trim levels and boasts a varied mechanical offering with gasoline and diesel engines. We do a complete review of the most outstanding equipment, available mechanics and all their prices.
Alfa Romeo she is determined to boost sales of her very interesting saloon. The Alfa Romeo Giulia plays a secondary role at the moment. In the period between the months of January and November 2021, it accumulated 132 units registered in Spain. A very distant figure of the 1,634 registrations harvested by the Stelvio, the best-selling Alfa Romeo model in Spanish territory.
The introduction of the new range 2022 It will be key so that the Giulia
can face the little that remains of the year and the first half of the next. The offer is made up of different trim levels and the mechanical section also boasts a wide selection of engines.
The range and equipment of the Alfa Romeo Giulia 2022
It is enough to enter the Giulia configurator to realize that how the renewed range is made up. You can choose from a total of four trim levels: Super, Sprint, You, Speed Y Quadrifoglio. Since the end of access the available endowment is very wide. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment:
Super
- 17-inch Aero wheels
- Bi-Xenon headlights
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)
- Rain sensor and automatic lights on
- Front parking sensors
- Tire pressure sensor
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane Departure Warning
- Rear view camera
- Dynamic suspension
- Electrochromic, electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear view mirrors
- Titanium exhaust system
- Emergency braking assistant
- 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- AUX-IN connection
- Bluetooth
- 2 rear USB ports
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Navigation system
- Wireless charger for compatible mobile phones
- Instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT screen
- Automatic headlight height adjustment
- Alfa DNA driving mode selector
- Central locking with remote control
- Keyless access system
- Six-way manual driver’s seat
- Synthetic leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel
- Fabric upholstery
Sprint (adds)
- 18 inch wheels
- Connected Services Box
- Leatherette-wrapped sports multifunction steering wheel
- Mixed upholstery in fabric and synthetic leather
- Tinted rear windows
- Exhaust vents finished in Matt Dark
You (add)
- Front USB connection
- Leatherette-lined seats
- 35W Bi-Xenon headlights with AFS
- Oak wood inserts in gray
Veloce (adds)
- 19 inch wheels
- Heated black synthetic leather-lined sports seats
- Veloce body kit
- Limited slip differential
- Cargo net
- Sports multifunction steering wheel, covered in synthetic leather and heated
Quadrifoglio (adds)
- Quadrifoglio body kit
- Driver assistance plus pack QV
- Electrochromic interior rear view mirror
- Faux leather-lined dashboard and door panels
- Aluminum sports pedals and footrests
- Carbon fiber instrument guard
- Active sports suspension
- Headlight washer system
- Specific upholstery in Alcantara QV leather
The engines of the Alfa Romeo Giulia 2022
With regard to the mechanical section, those interested in taking over the Alfa Romeo saloon have at their disposal a wide selection of gasoline and diesel engines. Gasoline lovers can opt for a 200 hp 2.0-liter engine associated with both a manual gearbox and an automatic transmission. In both cases with rear wheel drive. One step above is a 2.0-liter 280 hp engine with all-wheel drive and both types of transmission.
Drivers who continue to bet on diesel have a wide offer. The access diesel engine has 2.2 liters and develops 160 hp. It is possible to associate it with a manual or automatic gearbox, always with rear-wheel drive. Above is a 190 hp 2.2 engine with both types of gearboxes and rear-wheel drive, as well as an all-wheel drive version and manual gearbox. The most powerful diesel engine is a block of 2.2 liters with 210 hp with six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The 210 engine is only available with all-wheel drive.
Prices of the Alfa Romeo Giulia 2022 in Spain
Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions
The top-of-the-range model remains the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. It is powered by a 510 hp V6 gasoline engine associated with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a rear-wheel drive system.