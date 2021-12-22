The Alfa Romeo Giulia has released the 2022 range. The Alfa Romeo saloon is available in a multitude of trim levels and boasts a varied mechanical offering with gasoline and diesel engines. We do a complete review of the most outstanding equipment, available mechanics and all their prices.

Alfa Romeo she is determined to boost sales of her very interesting saloon. The Alfa Romeo Giulia plays a secondary role at the moment. In the period between the months of January and November 2021, it accumulated 132 units registered in Spain. A very distant figure of the 1,634 registrations harvested by the Stelvio, the best-selling Alfa Romeo model in Spanish territory.

The introduction of the new range 2022 It will be key so that the Giulia

can face the little that remains of the year and the first half of the next. The offer is made up of different trim levels and the mechanical section also boasts a wide selection of engines.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, the elegant and radical sports saloon

The range and equipment of the Alfa Romeo Giulia 2022

It is enough to enter the Giulia configurator to realize that how the renewed range is made up. You can choose from a total of four trim levels: Super, Sprint, You, Speed Y Quadrifoglio. Since the end of access the available endowment is very wide. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment:

Super

17-inch Aero wheels

Bi-Xenon headlights

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

Rain sensor and automatic lights on

Front parking sensors

Tire pressure sensor

Adaptive cruise control

Lane Departure Warning

Rear view camera

Dynamic suspension

Electrochromic, electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear view mirrors

Titanium exhaust system

Emergency braking assistant

8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

AUX-IN connection

Bluetooth

2 rear USB ports

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Navigation system

Wireless charger for compatible mobile phones

Instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT screen

Automatic headlight height adjustment

Alfa DNA driving mode selector

Central locking with remote control

Keyless access system

Six-way manual driver’s seat

Synthetic leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Fabric upholstery

Sprint (adds)

18 inch wheels

Connected Services Box

Leatherette-wrapped sports multifunction steering wheel

Mixed upholstery in fabric and synthetic leather

Tinted rear windows

Exhaust vents finished in Matt Dark

The 2022 range of the Alfa Romeo Giulia already has prices in Spain

You (add)

Front USB connection

Leatherette-lined seats

35W Bi-Xenon headlights with AFS

Oak wood inserts in gray

Veloce (adds)

19 inch wheels

Heated black synthetic leather-lined sports seats

Veloce body kit

Limited slip differential

Cargo net

Sports multifunction steering wheel, covered in synthetic leather and heated

Quadrifoglio (adds)

Quadrifoglio body kit

Driver assistance plus pack QV

Electrochromic interior rear view mirror

Faux leather-lined dashboard and door panels

Aluminum sports pedals and footrests

Carbon fiber instrument guard

Active sports suspension

Headlight washer system

Specific upholstery in Alcantara QV leather

The interior of the Alfa Romeo Giulia

The engines of the Alfa Romeo Giulia 2022

With regard to the mechanical section, those interested in taking over the Alfa Romeo saloon have at their disposal a wide selection of gasoline and diesel engines. Gasoline lovers can opt for a 200 hp 2.0-liter engine associated with both a manual gearbox and an automatic transmission. In both cases with rear wheel drive. One step above is a 2.0-liter 280 hp engine with all-wheel drive and both types of transmission.

Drivers who continue to bet on diesel have a wide offer. The access diesel engine has 2.2 liters and develops 160 hp. It is possible to associate it with a manual or automatic gearbox, always with rear-wheel drive. Above is a 190 hp 2.2 engine with both types of gearboxes and rear-wheel drive, as well as an all-wheel drive version and manual gearbox. The most powerful diesel engine is a block of 2.2 liters with 210 hp with six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The 210 engine is only available with all-wheel drive.

Prices of the Alfa Romeo Giulia 2022 in Spain

Mechanics Super Sprint You Speed Quadrifoglio 2.2 Diesel 160 CV 6v € 48,000 – – – – 2.2 Diesel 160 CV Aut. € 49,884 – – – – 2.2 Diesel 190 CV 6v € 49,500 € 51,500 – – – 2.2 Diesel 190 CV Aut. € 51,443 € 53,522 – – – 2.0 Petrol 200 CV 6v € 50,000 € 52,000 – – – 2.0 Gasoline 200 CV Aut. € 51,988 € 54,068 – – – 2.0 Diesel 190 CV 6v Q4 – – – € 58,200 – 2.2 Diesel 210 CV 6v Q4 – – € 56,000 – – 2.2 Diesel 210 CV Q4 Aut. – – € 58,198 – – 2.0 Gasoline 280 CV 6v Q4 – – € 59,500 € 61,700 – 2.0 Gasoline 280 CV Q4 Aut. – – € 61,866 – – 2.9T V6 510 CV Aut. – – – – € 102,350

Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The top-of-the-range model remains the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. It is powered by a 510 hp V6 gasoline engine associated with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a rear-wheel drive system.