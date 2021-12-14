Porsche has come to the north of Sweden. The German firm has taken away a consignment of prototypes of the new electric Macan, the third model in the range of sustainable mobility. These new spy photos, a true bathroom, show the zero-emission SUV from all angles, revealing interesting details.

They are not the first spy photos new Porsche Macan Electric 2022but it is the first in the winter tests it faces in northern europe. The German firm has reached its usual location in the Arctic Circle, with a fleet of prototypes of the new electric SUV. Some of the most interesting images that reveal details never seen before.

The new generation of the Porsche Macan, which has been transformed into an electric model, has had some problems in the charging station where it has stopped, a few moments used by our photographers to take a real bath, in which you can see the future model from all angles, and that allows us to take a closer look at all its details. One of the most relevant is the front lighting system, which reveals some main headlights housed inside the air intakes located on both sides of the false grill central.

The Porsche Macan Electric 2022 reveals the rear lighting under the camo blanket

The 2022 Porsche Macan Electric hunted at a charging station in Lapland

Daytime running lights, and turn signals, are located in higher-up headlamps, following in the wake of the Taycan’s design. The Macan also reveals almost more compact proportions than those of the model currently on sale, with short overhangs, especially the rear. The spy photos also show the location of the light functions in the taillights, simplified to the extreme in a thin light band that runs along the rear. And one of the most revealing details: The new Macan will be one of the first SUVs with the four doors without frames, a very sporty feature.

In passing, you can also take a look inside. Although we saw it provisionally last summer, now it looks more finished with the new digital instrument panel display under a dome, although the screen of the infotainment system is hidden by one of the monitors that the brand uses in its tests. A novel interior, which will have the most advanced technology in all areas as the German brand is accustomed to.

Although the camouflage remains as the first day, the new Porsche Macan will be one of the great world novelties that 2022 has in store for us. And more specifically, the second half of the year, when it will premiere, while sales are scheduled for early 2023. The new model will be the first from Porsche to debut the sophisticated PPE platform of Premium electrics, with the same versions as the combustion model, and the Taycan, and up to three electric motors. Between the axles, a lithium-ion battery with capacities of 83 and 100 kWh net, will offer a maximum autonomy of up to 700 kilometers.