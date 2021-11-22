Three prototypes of the new Porsche Macan Electric 2022 hunted at once, and very early. Some new spy photos of the second generation of the sports SUV that show new details not seen until now. The Porsche Macan Electric will debut in 2022, going on sale in 2023.

Three prototypes of the new Porsche Macan Electric 2022 almost hunted with treachery, a few minutes after dawn on the way to a new batch of tests. Accompanied by a Taycan, the three test units continue with their development well camouflaged, as is usual for the German brand, although leaving some detail in sight.

Its testing program will culminate in the second half of 2022 And, despite the fact that Porsche is not given to removing camouflage like other brands, an oversight has allowed to see the new rear spoiler raised, so, judging by the speed, everything indicates that it can be manually deployed at low speed, as shown in the spy photos. The future Macan will have a wing that integrates perfectly into the lower part of the rear window, revealing a very sporty design, with a more coupe style.

The new Porsche Macan Electric 2022 shows its active rear spoiler deployed

The 2022 Porsche Macan Electric unveils new details

A radical change with further inspiration in the Cayenne Coupé. In addition, the rear view also allows you to take a look at the rear light clusters that, despite being covered with a thin layer of red and black vinyl, can be seen a more modern design and some functions perfectly integrated in a module similar to that of the renewed Panamera.

The new images also reveal a new front design. The more vertical headlights are well covered, but these will only house the four points of the daytime running light. The crossover and road functions are just below, built into the air intakes. A more suggestive exterior style that will also be transferred to a more sophisticated interior.

Based on the premium electric car PPE platform conceived with Audi, the sporty SUV will go on sale in 2023 with a range of versions equivalent to that of the Taycan, all with two electric motors and all-wheel drive. The Macan EV will also feature a powerful battery positioned between the axles with 83 and 100 kWh net, guaranteeing a maximum autonomy superior to that of the electric sports saloon, with up to 700 kilometers.