New information about the Call of duty 2022 has come to light, as a well-known leaker claims that the next installment in the series will feature the return of the classic Modern Warfare 2 maps. Rumors have already begun to emerge about the next Call of Duty title, as that the latest leaks have revealed that the next game is expected to be a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare.

Released in 2009, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the sequel to Call of Duty 4, which received critical acclaim after hitting stores two years earlier. While Call of Duty 4 was a success, Modern Warfare 2 surpassed its predecessor and is still considered one of the best multiplayer shooters ever. The title stood out in terms of gameplay, mechanics and systems, but stood out above all for its characteristic maps located in urban environments, which also featured elements that made them unique. Modern Warfare 2 contains some of the most recognizable locations from the Call of Duty series, and maps like Rust have appeared in later installments of the series.

Now, well-known leaker Tom Henderson has posted a new video that sheds some light on the 2022 installment of Call of Duty, and the possibility of the return of classic maps from Modern warfare 2. During the 20 minute video, Henderson details various things players should know about the upcoming title; including new information about their campaign, the reason behind the cancellation of Modern Warfare 2 Remastered multiplayer, and their DMZ game mode that receives expanded versions of the classic Modern Warfare 2 maps. The leaker claims that the DMZ mode has been built since zero and will feature a revised AI system with PvP and PvE, similar to Escape from Tarkov.

Although Henderson has released a handful of new information on the upcoming title, it is still unknown if Modern Warfare 2 will see the return of classic Call of Duty features that have not appeared in the latest installments. The latest installment of Call of Duty, Vanguard, shows that complexity isn’t always better, and players have expressed a desire for a more agile class creation system than previous installments. The franchise’s prestige and progression system was also tweaked with 2019’s Modern Warfare, and the return of both systems is frequently requested by fans as they were considered more rewarding.

Tom Henderson has been a reliable source in the past, leaking details on previous Call of Duty titles, as well as many other titles that have yet to be released and are in development. Despite this factor, the leaker has stated that players should take all information with reservations, so fans are expected to wait for an official announcement from Activision, as the rumored title will launch later in the year.