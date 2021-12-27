2021 is on the way to closing, leaving us the arrival of private space travel, a new iPhone, the change from Facebook to Meta, or the departure of Jack Dorsey from Twitter. But nevertheless, the technological year is going to close as one of the most turbulent in history due to a much smaller and cheaper element; but essential. Yes, we are talking about the chips.

What began as a traffic jam along with the start of the pandemic that led to price increases for graphics cards, soon after led to the first big headline: there was no stock of the next generation game consoles. Later, car factories had to stop, practically everything became more expensive, and the world seemed incapable of finding a solution. The problem: an industry inherently dependent on China in particular and Asia in general and at the same time completely united by threads of spider webs through patents that made it very difficult to start new supply chains.

“In the 20 years that I have been working, it is the first time that they are interested in my work”, explained a Dresden factory worker in this German report on a tour of their own companies. The chips, the heart of virtually everything with buttons or screens we use today, had not turned out to be a component sexy to talk about. And yet they have literally put the world on the ropes.

“It was the worst stoppage I have suffered as a Ford worker”, he also commented to Hypertextual Carlos Faubel, President of the Ford Spain Works Council in Almussafes, Valencia, which has suffered production stoppages that have left 6,000 people in ERTE during this time due to the smallest element that makes up the cars they manufacture.

How the chip problem originated

We are talking about one of the most complex domino effects that have been seen. Competition for components, distribution of different manufacturers, and even some other natural disaster had to do with it.

At the beginning, the pandemic laid the first stone, with many industries, especially the automobile, canceling orders, because, obviously, cars were not being sold. That caused many chipmakers to pivot industry to keep running.

An accumulation of various factors that began with the US-China-Huawei crisis and continues with the pandemic caused the chipero disaster

But the problems can be traced further back. Does anyone remember the Huawei problem? In late 2018 the United States imposed trade sanctions on China. Huawei had to place huge orders for chips before these sanctions were applied. Apple and others followed suit in an attempt not to be left behind… and at that point the doors were closed on the pandemic.

The pandemic continued to put stones in this nonsense by causing the demand for computers, game consoles and other devices to rise due to the confinement … While China continued to go through the crisis in its initial phase.

But there were other factors. According to Craig Barret, former CEO of Intel, Bloomberg, microprocessors have such a complicated manufacturing process that it depends on a tangle of different companies and actors involved. Total, several dozen companies share this kind of puzzle worldwide, with foundries Y designers scattered all over the planet, as we explain here.

“The process is so delicate that the rooms where the semiconductors are built are cleaner than hospital operating rooms. In an operating room, 10,000 air pollution particles are allowed per one cubic meter of air. In a room where a semiconductor is built, they only allow 10 for each cubic meter ”, explained the former Intel.

Finally, nature also put something else on its side, with Taiwan’s droughts that spread during 2020 also affecting factories. To get an idea, the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC, also had to reduce its use of water (essential for chip production) due to government orders. Taiwan accounts for more than 60% of the total revenue of the world’s chip foundries, and the country was unable to maintain its regular production.

Game consoles, smartphone or cars: all sectors affected

As we mentioned in the case of Ford in Spain, the automobile sector has been one of the most affected, with periods in which the order of a car could involve more than 10 months of waiting, in part also due to the increase in the cost of Container ship shipping rates from Asia, another twist on the crisis.

The smartphone and its industry too. Although Apple has saved the ballot well so far, some of your suppliers have been affected. Even with everything, that has not prevented some alarm bells from being raised in the company. Xiaomi, to give another example, has also ensured that it will have to raise prices to continue like this, and Samsung has had to announce delays in its launches.

In total, according to Goldman Sachs, the global chip shortage has affected 169 different sectors.

The latest data shows that smartphone sales have fallen 6% year-on-year, according to the IDC and this is because production has stagnated. As for the price increase, this could definitely arrive in 2022, since the chips ordered this year have already been made at a higher cost.

The price has really been noticed in the graphics cards, and specifically for its GPUs, a market that had already been inflated by the boom in gaming and yes, also for the mining of cryptocurrencies.

There has also been a stock out of stock, and apparently many retailers have also raised prices for months as they see this shortage coming. Samsung and TSMC, which supply Nvidia and AMD, respectively, have had serious problems.

In total, according to Goldman sachs, the global shortage of chips has affected 169 different sectors.

And for 2022?

Photo by Science in HD

With a Black friday and some Christmas that have already left a shortage of some elements, such as toys, and prices not as competitive as they are usually seen, the question is obvious: When will this be fixed?

Many voices speak of 2022But current Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is less optimistic. In an interview with the CNBC, Gelsinger said that “now we are in the worst; every quarter of next year it will improve, but we will not see the balance between supply and demand until 2023 ”. Other voices, such as the leader of AMD, Lisa Su, are convinced that the worst will happen at the beginning of 2022. The truth is that it gives the impression that no one is in a position to make predictions.

The chipera industry itself is in a process of change between 2 and 3 nanometers, which can generate a new status quo. For their part, both the United States and the European Union are investing to restart local factories to avoid being so tied up by Asian suppliers. All this can mean a major industrial change, with many interconnections that are difficult to predict.