The 2021 Effie Gala concludes and these were the winning campaigns

The gala Effie 2021 concluded and confirmed the potential of ideas in a market where effective creativity is not wasted and if the ability to change the business needle in favor of greater brand awareness, increased distribution of product inventory, demand for services offered and consolidation in the mind of the consumer.

They have been challenging years, the digital format of the Gala is the best proof of the impact that the health contingency has had, but it is also an example of the responsiveness with which the creative industry in Mexico made decisions and supported brands in understanding reality and respond to it.

In this edition, the award for the agency of the year went to Ogilvy Mexico, while the award of advertiser of the year was it AB InBev.

During the award ceremony to the Ogilvy Mexico team, Veronica Hernandez, CEO of the agency, extended a huge thanks to the clients who, he said, “bet and continue to trust us, having won this award for the best agency during a very complex year and a very demanding jury, in a very complicated context with a very dynamic marketing, gives double the satisfaction. Last year we set out to be Effie Agency of the Year ”.

Advertiser of the year: AB Inbev who achieves it for the third consecutive year, Fábio Baracho, CMO of the company, recognizes that it is an honor to have received the recognition of the advertiser of the year, “we have discovered the power that creativity has to transform the business, brands and many times the lives of people, we discovered that creativity if it is an engine of growth and delivery of results ”.

Gala Effie 2021 concludes

The Gala Effie 2021 has concluded and in this edition the most powerful messages in effectiveness and in their ability to interact with audiences in all types of media such as digital or traditional have been celebrated with metals.

In the midst of these guidelines, a tremendously valuable element is the one that has to do with the ability of brands to scale the effectiveness of their businesses through creativity and it is just what Effie recognizes, the ability of brands to transform the market from good communication.

From this perspective, it is tremendously revealing to understand the power of a good message and, more importantly, to understand how valuable it becomes to continue betting on ideas as triggers of the business, that is why holding a Gala like Effie 2021 is so important, especially in the midst of the contingency that we continue to face, the weight of ideas is even greater.

The Gala in the voice of the winners

During this gala agencies and brands stand out. Merca2.0 was able to contact some of them to have the testimony of taking a metal in the middle of an expected gala.

Martin Raygoza, Director of Cerveza Victoria, a brand that won silver and bronze in the Crisis Management and Innovation categories in products and services, it was an opportunity to once again recognize the effectiveness of teamwork between brand and agency.

“For us it is an honor to have repeated this year as winners with a brand so representative for Mexicans that it has become a cultural benchmark; without a doubt it is something that inspires us every day to try to improve ourselves campaign by campaign ”, he explained.

In the case of the Montalvo agency, its founder Pepe Montalvo recognizes that it has not been just any edition, on the contrary, the health contingency that he has faced has been a framework for ideas that take on double value in their execution, a formula that allowed him to win two Bronzes and one Gold this year.

“It doesn’t mean what any other year would. I think it has a special meaning because we are talking about 2020 and we are talking about a very difficult year that represented a challenge for advertisers, for agencies, for everyone as human beings and as professionals.

It means a lot because there were many bad results and also because in some categories such as e-commerce there were many good results because e-commerce rose in all areas. Then, suddenly, for example, to stand out among those good results where there are many campaigns and many advertisers with very good results, beating them implies extra satisfaction ”, he explained.

For Hector Fernandez, CEO of VMLY & R, an agency that won two silver and one bronze at this gala, we witnessed a “festival that evaluates and rewards the entire package. The objectives, the results and how the agency’s work contributed to achieving them must be qualified.

A dance in which strategy, business, creativity and technology have to be coordinated in the best possible way to achieve the best result. The level of discussion at the tables is always high. The requirement goes hand in hand. A finalist is worth a lot, a Gold puts you in a separate category.

For the same reason, I think that everyone in the industry places so much value on it. Even more so, those of us who have been fortunate enough to be part of the jury, have chaired a table or have had the privilege of discussing the Grand EFFIE with the most prominent professionals in the industry ”.

These were the winning campaigns on the second day of activities of the Effie 2021 gala:

GOLD

Campaign: #We keep talking

Agency: Publicis WW México

Brand: Propuesta Cívica AC

Campaign: Lost Voices

Agency: Voices of Absence

Brand: Archer Troy

Campaign: The Economy As You Have Never Been Told It

Agency: Montalvo

Brand: MIDE

–

Campaign: Learning together at home

Agency: Saatchi and Saatchi

Brand: Gamesa

SILVER

Campaign: NESCAFÉ Taster’s Choice Taster’s Academy

Agency: Isobar

Brand: Nescafé Taster’s Choice

Campaign: Stubborn

Agency: Teletón Foundation

Brand: Telethon

–

Campaign: Choco Krispis Experience

Agency: KTBO

Brand: Choco Krispis

Campaign: I’m not going to dinner tonight

Agency: VMLY & R

Brand: Uber Eats

Campaign: You are already digital

Agency: Publicis WW México

Brand: Citibanamex

Campaign: 1.8

Agency: Ogilvy México

Brand: Victoria Beer

Campaign: Philadephia: a pancito pal scare

Agency: Fourteen Days

Brand: Philadephia Mexico

–

Campaign: This is not the time to give up

Agency: TERAN TBWA

Brand: BBVA

Campaign: Xtra Flamin ‘Hot Dazzling Acidity, Mind-blowing Heat

Agency: PepsiCo México

Brand: Xtra Flamin ‘Hot

Campaign: Welcome to Latin America Disney Plus

Agency: Media Monks

Brand: Disney Plus

In moments we share the Bronzes and the complete list of winners.

Now read: