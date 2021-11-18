In wars there is usually a winner, and Bizum has long taken the throne of money transfers from mobile to mobile in Spain despite the fact that it did not have little competition in its origins nor does it now. To the point that we can already buy in stores using Bizum instead of other mobile payment systems or our credit card. And now also we can collect the prizes of the Christmas Lottery.

This is the big news in this year’s draw. The administration of State Lotteries and Betting has indicated that Bizum joins the collection methods in the event that we obtain any of the prizes in the draw. And of course, We can also buy tickets using Bizum in any of its administrations. Bizum is here to stay, in case there was any doubt about it.

Prizes of 2,000 euros or less, get in the queue at Bizum

As we have said, the administration of State Lotteries and Betting has established this year 2021 that Bizum is a valid method for both payments and collections. So we can use it to buy tickets in any administration but also we can choose to collect the prizes that we obtain through Bizum. However, there is a “but”, and said but is none other than the maximum that we can charge for Bizum will be 2,000 euros.

2,000 euros is the limit set to be able to charge for Bizum the prizes of the Christmas Lottery of 2021 and for this we will have to use the application that we usually use for Bizum (the logical thing is that it is the one of our bank), we generate a QR code at the time of going to the administration to collect our award and have it scanned there. As usual in Bizum, the money will be automatically transferred to our account and we will have no associated expenses in this transaction.

Prizes of less than 2,500 euros are exempt from tax so we will not have to declare having won this amount in the Christmas Lottery, so everything will be easy. As we have said, we can also buy tickets using Bizum, although for this we will have to validate the payment operation through our bank’s app.

These are the banks that accept Bizum to collect Lottery

A curious fact regarding the banks that we can use to collect the prizes of the 2021 Christmas Lottery is that although there are 30 banks in Spain that accept Bizum, only 11 of them have the ability to generate a QR code from their applications. So for all practical purposes, for now we can only collect the Lottery with these 11 banks, and are next:

CaixaBank

Santander Bank

BBVA

Sabadell Bank

Unicaja Bank

Kutxabank

IberCaja

Cooperative Group Cajamar

Abanca

Bankinter

Cajasur

