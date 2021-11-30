Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Jorginho

In minutes the winner of the Golden Ball to the best footballer of the 2020/21 season. With a shortlist of 30 starting candidates, two appear to have the best chances of winning the award. The ceremony is presented by Didier Drogba and Sandy Heribert at the Châtelet Theater in Paris.

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski they are positioned as the greatest aspirants to win the award on this occasion, after the event organized by the magazine in 2020 France Football be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The big surprise is that this Monday the French half announced that they will deliver two new Ballons d’Or , so there is uncertainty worldwide. The announcement was made through a brief post on social networks: “Two new prizes will be awarded tonight.” This opens the door for there to be two award-winning players at the gala, or for new categories to be opened as best club or best scorer.

The first winner of the French night was Pedri, who with just 18 years is already a starter in the Spain team and in the Barcelona. The young midfielder got the Kopa award to the best U21 footballer on the planet. “I want to thank Barcelona, ​​players, coaches and captains that I have had. Leo (Messi) thank you for everything you helped me ”, he declared on stage after receiving the trophy. In addition, the soccer player took the opportunity to give a message about climate change and asked to reduce the use of plastic products to help the planet.

In addition, there was a space in the celebration for the memory of Diego Armando Maradona and Gerd muller. In a video, Lionel Messi remembered the Argentine star while the Pole did the same to remember the German, who died in August this year.

The second award of the night went to Robert Lewandowski for having been chosen as the best scorer of the season, an unprecedented award that premiered in this edition. It is worth mentioning that the Bayern Munich striker accumulated 65 goals in 2020 and has 58 in 2021, more than any other in Europe. In his speech, the former Borussia Dortmund player thanked the fans for the return to the stadiums and assured that this passion of the fans is what inspires him every day.

The Messi family at the Ballon d’Or gala (Reuters)

One of the top candidates is the Argentine striker who shines in the PSG, who has had a special season, not only for having closed it with a surprise farewell to Barcelona, ​​with whom he won the Copa del Rey, but also for having managed to lift his first trophy with his country’s team. The title of the America Cup and his great performances catapult him to get his seventh Golden Ball, unprecedented brand in history.

Messi would be the second PSG player to win him Ball of gold, but the first to conquer it wearing the Parisian elastic, since the Liberian George Weah played half of 1995 in the French box, but he achieved it with the colors of AC Milan.

Apart from the 34-year-old Rosario, Lewandowski he is the other big favorite in the voting of the 180 members of the jury, (one journalist per country). The gunner was added to general consideration in 2020 after winning the Champions League with Bayern Munich, but the award was left vacant.

“Everyone saw what I did and what I continue to do,” said the Pole about himself in dialogue with the Spanish newspaper Mark, recalling that he broke Gerd Müller’s incredible record by scoring 41 goals in the 2020/21 Bundesliga. “There is no one who is playing so consistently both in his club and in the national team,” said Thomas Müller on Saturday to defend his teammate.

Karim Benzema Due to his class and personality, he also qualifies to win the trophy. Although he has not conquered either the League or the Champions League with Real Madrid, and failed in the second round of the European Championship with France. But at 33 he is at the height of his art, and he led the ‘Bleus‘to victory in the Nations League with two anthology goals against Belgium (3-2) and Spain (2-1).

Behind that trident of favorites, you can’t rule out Cristiano Ronaldo, who carries Manchester United on his shoulders, to which he returned last summer. But he could not avoid the playoffs for Portugal and only won the Italian Cup with Juventus.

For his part, the Italian of Brazilian origin Jorginho won it all, the Eurocup with the National and the Champions League with Chelsea, but does not seem to have the talent of the first mentioned, and the Ball of gold it usually goes to the hands of strikers.

Robert Lewandowski arrived at the Ballon d’Or gala together with his wife, Anna Lewandowska (Reuters)

France Football It is unveiling during the day the positions in which the 30 initial nominees for the award were.

THE REVEALED POSITIONS OF THE GOLDEN BALL 2021

9- Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

10- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain, Italy)

11- Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, Norway)

12- Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea, Belgium)

13- Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus, Italy)

14- Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus, Italy)

15- Raheem Sterling (Manchester City, England)

16- Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil)

17- Luis Suárez (Atlético, Uruguay)

18- Simon Kjaer (Milan, Denmark)

19- Mason Mount (Chelsea, England)

20- Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, Algeria)

21- Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, Portugal)

21- Lautaro Martínez (Inter, Argentina)

23- Harry Kane (Tottenham, England)

24- Pedri (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

25- Phil Foden (Manchester City, England)

26- Gerard Moreno (Villarreal, Spain)

26- Rúben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal)

26- Nicolò Barella (Inter, Italy)

29- Luka Modrić (Real Madrid, Croatia)

29- César Azpilicueta (Chelsea, Spain)

THE REST OF THE CANDIDATES

– Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)

– Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Portugal)

– Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

– Jorginho (Chelsea, Italy)

– N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea, France)

– Robert Lewandowski (Bayern, Poland)

– Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina)

– Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Voting system

Each of the 180 journalists votes for five players, with 6 points for the first, 4 for the second, 3 for the third, 2 for the fourth and 1 for the fifth. In case of equality, the winner is decided by the highest number of first places obtained.

Lionel Messi, goes for his seventh Ballon d’Or (EFE)

But this will not be the only award. The women’s Ballon d’Or will also be awarded. For the norway Ada Hegerberg (Lyon), “Alexia putellas has very good reasons to win, “according to her opinion for the AFP, thanks especially to his victory in the Champions League with Barça against Chelsea.

But the defeated Blues they also have arguments, like Sam Kerr, captain of Australia, the English Fran Kirby, or the danish Pernille Harder, the largest transfer by a footballer (about 250,000 pounds). Finally the Chilean Christiane endler, who went from PSG to Lyon, can dream of succeeding the American icon Megan rapinoe, and become the first archer Golden Ball.

The women’s Ballon d’Or list

Kadidiatou Diani (France / PSG)

Fran Kirby (England / Chelsea)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / Barcelona)

Christiane Endler (Chile / PSG / Lyon)

Christine Sinclair (Canada / Thorns FC)

Ashley Lawrence (Canada / PSG)

Irene Paredes (Spain / PSG / Barcelona)

Jessie Fleming (Canada / Chelsea)

Lieke Martens (Netherlands / Barcelona)

Sandra Paños (Spain / Barcelona)

Viviane Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal)

Ellen White (England / Manchester City)

Pernille Harder (Denmark / Chelsea)

Samantha Mewis (Canada / North Carolina Courage)

Wendie Renard (France / Lyon)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France / Paris SG)

Stina Blackstenius (Denmark / Häcken)

Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden / Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea)

Alexia Putellas (Spain / Barcelona)

Best archer

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / AC Milan / Paris SG)

Ederson (Brazil / Manchester City)

Samir Handanovic (Eslivenia / Inter Milan)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina / Aston Villa)

Édouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea)

Keylor Navas (Costa Rica / PSG)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / Bayern Munich)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia / Atlético de Madrid)

Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark / Leicester)

Kopa Trophy, best player under 21 years old

Pedri (Spain / Barcelona) – WINNER

Jude Bellingham (England / Borussia Dortmund)

Jérémy Doku (Belgium / Rennes)

Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands / Ajax Amsterdam)

Mason Greenwood (England / Manchester United)

Nuno Mendes (Portugal / Paris SG)

Jamal Musiala (Germany / Bayern Munich)

Giovanni Reyna (USA / Borussia Dortmund)

Bukayo Saka (England / Arsenal)

Florian Wirtz (Germany / Bayer Leverkusen)

KEEP READING:

Furious statement from Cristiano Ronaldo against the organizer of the Ballon d’Or: “It is unacceptable that he lies that way”

Neymar’s message after his painful injury at PSG: “I’ll be back better”

Sergio Ramos’ uncomfortable response when asked if Messi should win the Ballon d’Or

They reveal what is Cristiano Ronaldo’s ambition before retirement and that he has Messi as the protagonist