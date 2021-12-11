There are few tasks more boring and unpleasant than cleaning the house. With this trick you can finish faster and it will not cost you anything.

Clean the house It is one of the most time consuming household chores. Depending on how numerous the family nucleus is, it is even a permanent punishment.

Washing dishes, collecting, dusting, sweeping, scrubbing … Today we have cleaning robots that help us, but they still cannot do everything.

Luckily there is a cool cleaning trick called 2 minute rule, that reduces cleaning time and the tasks you have to complete when you start cleaning the house. It’s easy to apply … and it works!

Roborock has become one of the benchmark brands in the market for household cleaning robots. We have selected the best models from their catalog.

The main mistake we make related to cleaning the home … is that we leave everything for that moment.

There are people who only clean the house thoroughly once or twice a week. We are leaving things to do for “the time of cleaning“, At the end tasks accumulate that force you to dedicate several hours to this heavy work.

The 2 minute rule It is very simple: If you have a household chore in front of you that will take less than 2 minutes, do it now.

Even if you are busy, you can almost always take 2 minutes to wash a plate by hand, hang the clothes that you have left lying around, clear the table in the living room, dust a room, etc.

Make your bathtub shine without spending a lot of time. Take note of these secret tricks to clean the shower without effort or chemicals. Read: Mathematics solves the question: which is the fastest line in the supermarket? | Life

It is a rule that everyone at home should applyeven kids on tasks they can accomplish, like clearing up their game table.

If throughout the day, or throughout the week, you carry out a few tasks that take less than 2 minutes, you’ll get rid of them fast, and they won’t take time.

When the time comes to house cleaning, you will realize that you already have a lot of work done, with rooms collected, clothes hanging in place, dust removed …

What remains will take much less time and effort, eliminating frustrations.

Put into practice the 2 minute rule, and you will see how well it works …