We are about to turn two years after the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic and there are still many unanswered questions. Although thanks to current innovations it was possible to develop a vaccine in record time. In this way, it is possible to avoid serious pictures of the disease that can lead to the death of patients. While in the midst of this situation a new mutation appeared that now has the world in utmost concern again. All of this leads to a key question, how did the Omicron Variant come about?

Mutations are natural but not so many

In this case, the greatest characteristic of this new variation is that it has more than 30 mutations. For the same reason, it is estimated that it can be up to 500 percent more infectious than the original virus. But although the risk is high the own World Health Organization (WHO) has said that no hasty conclusions should be drawn. Studies must first be carried out to confirm that it really is more dangerous before alarming the population.

The above is what has caused surprise. In a natural way a virus tends to mutate but what has attracted attention is that this variant has so many changes. It is something that has not been seen with any of the other strains. For the same reason, it is feared that current vaccines will lose efficacy. It is not yet verified because you need to receive the results of the laboratory tests to verify or disprove the information.

Why does this variant have so many mutations?

About how the Omicron Variant came about, the Dr. Alejandro Macías, an infectologist from the University of Guanajuato and an expert on the subject, offers two medical hypotheses. So far they are the versions that are handled and anyone could be the answer.

During a television interview, he mentioned that the first one indicates that the origin could be in a person with a chronic disease such as HIV or cancer. He became infected with Covid-19 and remained that way for months. During that period, the SARS-CoV-2 virus modified its structure so much that it gave birth to this new variant and thus began the infections.

While the second hypothesis indicates that the virus has passed from humans to animals and then back. It is a situation that has already been observed on farms in Denmark where bison have become infected and are capable of transmitting the disease to people. When that happens there are multiple changes in the structure of the pathogen. If true, then South Africa could be the origin of the mutation due to its large number of wild animals.

There is still much to investigate and there is even the possibility that the origin of this mutation that has paralyzed the world will never be discovered. For now, below we share the full interview about how the Omicron Variation came about.