Hyundai has decided to celebrate in style the 35th anniversary of its iconic and luxurious classic saloon, the 1986 Grandeur. To do so, it has transformed it into a 100% electric vehicle equipped with advanced connectivity and infotainment technology. The Hyundai Grandeur converted to an electric car will allow to find new inspiration for future designs.

The idea of ​​taking a classic car and transforming it into a 100% electric vehicle is something that has become fashionable in recent times. Specialists in this matter have developed kits so that lovers of sustainable mobility can unite past and future. And this is precisely the premise that Hyundai has sought when celebrating the 35th anniversary of its iconic and luxurious saloon in style. The 1986 Hyundai Grandeur has been transformed into an electric car.

Hyundai has gone a step further than the “simple fact” of equipping a classic model with a 100% electric powertrain. Through a «resto-mod» the South Korean manufacturer has created the new Heritage Series Grandeur. A vehicle loaded with advanced technology in terms of connectivity and infotainment as can be seen in the images that illustrate the article.

Hyundai celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Grandeur by transforming it into an electric vehicle

Hyundai Heritage Series Grandeur, seeking inspiration



The brand particularly emphasizes that this project shed light on the symbolic meaning of the original saloon and, above all, find new inspiration for future designs. Hyundai’s design team has reinterpreted the first generation Grandeur like a fully electric car. The exterior stands out especially for its new Parametric Pixel headlamps with LED technology, which quickly remind us of those of the new IONIQ 5. Other novelties are the new exterior rear-view mirrors and the wheels.

Leaving aside the exterior, if we venture into the interior we will be enveloped by an environment in which, as we have pointed out, past and future shake hands. The contrast is really striking. Hyundai emphasizes that a concept theme called «Newtro» in which, precisely, the novelty is combined with the retro. The bronze-colored ambient lighting system helps recreate an atmosphere that takes us back in time.

The front seats are upholstered in burgundy velvet. An upholstery inspired by that used by the original Grandeur. To this must be added the red chestnut Napa leather. In addition, the central armrest has a hidden behavior in which to store valuables.

In addition to using an electric propulsion system, it has a large technological endowment

The technology of the new Hyundai Heritage Series Grandeur



The Hyundai team that brought this one-of-a-kind to life opted to replace the original dash instrumentation and controls and instead install a ultra-wide flat screen with touch capability. Contrasting with the single spoke steering wheel and aviation-inspired gear selector. A 4way4 sound system developed by Guk-il Yu and consisting of 18 speakers has also been equipped.