The 2021 Formula 1 world championship will be decided in the last race, the Abu Dhabi race, where Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton come tied on points, something that only happened once in the history of the world championship. It was at the 1974 United States Grand Prix, at the Watkins Glen circuit.

The track, located in the state of New York and in the middle of an idyllic landscape for its forests, was going to host the last race of the season, on October 6, after the dispute of the Canadian GP, ​​held in Mosport two weeks before -On September 22-, and that had left McLaren driver Emerson Fittipaldi and Ferrari Clay Regazzoni tied at 52 points, with Jody Scheckter, from Tyrrell, in third place with options to win the title as well, although 7 points apart –the victory was then 9 points-.

The drivers and teams went directly to Watkins Glen, with a few days of vacation, while at Ferrari, Mauro Forghieri took a plane back to Maranello, since the newly opened Fiorano circuit was going to carry out training sessions for the development of the car. by 1975, the 312T, while the rest of the team stayed in North America.

Niki Lauda at the 1974 Formula 1 United States GP

Days before the American race, free practice had been organized, to which the teams could attend with total autonomy, without timing or restrictions. It was about being able to make contact with the track, to prepare settings, before the official tests of the race. Ferrari took it seriously but there was a major setback. Or two. On the one hand, new shock absorbers had arrived from Italy that had to be used at the express indication of Enzo Ferrari – one of those decisions that is not discussed, as when years later, in 1985, he decided to change the turbochargers.

But alongside that, or perhaps as its consequence, Clay Regazzoni had a strong accident that left the 016 chassis of his Ferrari 312B3-74 completely destroyed. Worse still, the pilot had injuries and a severe blow to his right heel. It was not going to be a reason not to run the race, but the situation started really bad. The news reached Maranello, where Forghieri, and mechanic Bellentani, arranged the immediate shipment of an old chassis, the 011, to New York. It would be mounted on the circuit itself by the mechanics, leaving it ready for official tests.

And then a third strange fact would come. After the first practice sessions, the Scuderia drivers, Lauda and Regazzoni, complained about the behavior of their car. The 312B3-74, after the horrible year of 1973, had proven itself as a reliable car, responding well to modifications, and allowing the team to fight for the title to the end, which was a huge step up from the car. last year. This car, on the direct orders of Mauro Forghieri, the brilliant modern technician, had an untouchable basic setting., which is what allowed him to be competitive. But the chief engineer, Giacomo Caliri, was going to do something counterproductive.

Carlos Reutemann, winner of the 1974 Formula 1 United States GP

Faced with complaints from the drivers, he changed the car’s standard setting, without consulting Forghieri, and to the surprise of Luca di Montezemolo, Ferrari sports director, who did not discuss the decision due to the drivers’ complaints. However, the car, which was the fastest in top speed on the grid at Watkins Glen, was absolutely incontrovertible: understeer, sudden oversteeror, and also destroyed the rubber of the shock absorbers. The 312B3-74 had gone from a competitive car to an absolute disaster in two weeks.

Meanwhile, on the Thursday before the race, as usual, Mauro Forghieri headed to Malpensa airport in Milan in order to catch his flight. The engineer did not worry about his passport, as it was something that the team’s logistics secretariat scrupulously controlled. But when he went to pass the controls, it was detected that his visa for the United States had expired: he could not take the flight. Surprised, Forghieri went to the country’s embassy in Milan, which processed the renewal urgentlyBut there were no longer direct flights to New York, only to Chicago, more than a thousand kilometers from the circuit.

Forghieri flew, to get to Chicago and take a car. The journey was hampered by a snowstorm, which caused him to be blocked. He took refuge in a shelter until a snowplow arrived, after which he slowly started walking again. Thus, the technical director of the team arrived at the circuit on Saturday afternoon, after having played the official training sessions. Lauda had classified fifth, based on talent, but more than 3 tenths of the pole. Title contender Regazzoni was ninth at more than half a second. Emerson Fittipaldi was however eighth, so there seemed to be a chance.

Mauro Forghieri talks to Clay Regazzoni at Watkins Glen

Mauro Forghieri checked the cars, but there was nothing to do, since the changes had to be radical, and without being able to test them it was crazy to modify the settings of the cars and go out to the race. According to the engineer, Regazzoni was in a low spirits, unable to run a car that had allowed him certain joys during the year. The one in which Ferrar, having recovered Regazzoni for the team, had followed his advice and signed Lauda, ​​replicating the 1973 BRM team in his Scuderia. And with Forghieri’s work, it had worked. Now, ten years after the last title, they were in a compromising position.

When the race started, there was no color. Emerson Fittipaldi dedicated himself to a conservative, stable career, without taking risks, as he watched Clay Regazzoni grapple with the impossible. On lap 15 he stopped to try to correct the car. The tires were changed. He stopped again shortly after, and lost four laps. And while Lauda left due to a broken suspension – an element that had not caused problems during the year – Fittipaldi was climbing up to fourth place, while Regazzoni could only reach eleventh. Ahead, Carlos Reutemann had dominated the race from start to finish, claiming his third championship win. With everything, the atmosphere was gloomy due to the terrible fatal accident of the Austrian pilot Helmut Koinigg on the ninth lap, at the same point where François Cevert had perished a year earlier.

Regazzoni returned to the pits, disappointed and sad, as Fittipaldi celebrated his second world title and McLaren his first drivers ‘and constructors’ title. Giulio Borsari, the legendary Ferrari mechanic, was waiting for his driver, the always affable Swiss. As he got out of the car, Clay said, “Come on Giulio, we’ll win it some other time.” The clever mechanic told him: “No, Clay, you will never win the title”. Prophetic.

Emerson Fittipaldi, 1974 world champion

On the return trip, the faces in the Ferrari team were long. However, in Maranello, Enzo Ferrari was not upset, which was strange in the face of defeat. Luca di Montezemolo interviewed him, and requested the immediate dismissal of Giacomo Caliri, which Enzo Ferrari did not grant, sending him to the Department of Advanced Studies. Interestingly, Caliri would leave six months later to work for the Fittipaldi team..

They say the atmosphere at Ferrari was strange. That never a defeat had been so well received by ‘Il Commendatore’, who declared that “it is the bitter conclusion of a beautiful season. For Ferrari, 1975 begins on Thursday 10th October at Fiorano ‘, when the tests of the magnificent 312T were to intensify. Rumors speak of certain love affairs by Regazzoni not accepted by Ferrari, which from 1975 onwards he called Clay a “personal tempo pilot.” or “free time pilot”, given the Swiss’s social and loving tendency, a pilot whom Ferrari initially held in high esteem.

What really happened? All the protagonists were always silent about it, but the only time, until 2021, in which two riders reached the final race of the World Championship tied on points is wrapped in an aura of mystery that will never be solved. Clay Regazzoni deserved a World Cup, but maybe someone didn’t want him to do it.