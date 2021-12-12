2021 has been a difficult year for HBO Spain, mainly due to the landing of HBO Max and all that this has meant on the streaming platform. But beyond the problems caused in all this kernel, we have had a few series that have been worth it.

In particular we are going to review the 19 best series that have landed (whether they are premiere or new seasons) this year on the platform.

‘Blessed patience’ (season 2)

Martin Freeman’s scathing and sincere vision of fatherhood grows (literally the children are now a few years older) continues to be shown as one of those comedies that do not finish reaching the general public but that once you get into them they give it to you everything.

‘Betty’ (season 2)

The hottest roller skaters on television have returned with a season 2 that plunges us into a fall of change and responsibility. A series that is a song of love for the city and a lifestyle that physically enjoys it. A series that is a balm to appease our summer.

‘Chapelwaite’

One of the surprises that the launch of HBO Max brought us came from the hand of Stephen King with the prequel to ‘Salem’s Lot’ starring Adrien Brody. Tremendous free buffet that delights fans of the author and gothic horror.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ (Season 4)

Despite the fact that I think the season has gone from more to less, the dystopia starring Elisabeth Moss continues to have an enviable quality. This new chapter in June’s life has taken us by the hand and has not let go of all her not-so-contained rage with explosive and vibrant episodes.

‘In therapy’ (season 4)

Although we can affirm that without Gabriel Byrne as the serene titular psychologist, the series is not the same, the return of this drama is the best that could have happened to us in 2021. Two bodies, two minds, face to face and half an hour for ahead in a whole school of script.

‘Exterminate all the savages’

Halfway between the documentary and the essay (well, closer to the second than the first), Raoul Peck slaps us in the face with a forceful account of colonialism through the ages, slavery and the aftermath that still persist today in the western society of the XXI century.

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ (Season 2)

Its cancellation last May is one of the most painful in recent times. This musical dramedia was able to get us out of our boredom into singing and dancing with the proposal starring Jane Levy. A season that, even preserving some of the flaws of the first installment, manages to embrace us through great moments.

‘Genera + ion’

I promise I didn’t expect to enjoy this teen comedy so much that it seems to complement ‘Euphoria’ in its portrayal of these new generations and their journey in search of themselves. She is cynical, honest and refreshing.

‘Hacks’

You are going to forgive me, because there are a couple of days left until its premiere in Spain, but you have to strain here what is, without a doubt, the 2021 comedy from HBO Max. The story of a comedian who has lived through better times who works with a young screenwriter to try to refresh her material.

‘Insecure’ (season 5)

The final season of the misadventures of Issa Rae are still the best that HBO has as for independent comedy. With perhaps a more episodic structure than we are used to, we have more exquisitely drawn depth.

‘It’s a Sin’

Russell T. Davies returns to thrill us with the chronicle of a group of homosexual friends and how they live their lives while the deadly ghost of AIDS begins to sweep through London in the eighties. As festive as it is tough and with an absolutely radiant cast.

‘The Lady and the Dale’

Within all the range of criminal and criminal cases that we have, the approach to the figure of Elizabeth Carmichael and the Dale fiasco, the three-wheeled car that never saw the light, is surprising. A very interesting exploration in documentary format that mixes different animation techniques to explore the many aspects of Liz and this case.

‘What we do in the shadows’ (season 3)

It was difficult for them to continue to improve but they continue to do so. The funniest vampires on television continue their adventures, savoring the honeys of power again and enjoying life. A hilarious season from start to finish.

‘Mare of Easttown’

The firm candidate for miniseries of the year brings us to a superb Kate Winslet in a drama that navigates between the police and the familiar set in a town where everyone knows each other. A fiction that, beyond the mystery to be solved, puts at the center the spectrum of emotions that the protagonists go through.

‘The Nevers’

Despite his departure and fall from grace with Joss Whedon and as much as HBO “erased” him when promoting it, the scriptwriter’s stamp on this fantastic series is undeniable. In the good and in the bad. Great setting, very well designed characters and, despite lacking a bit with the plots, it is quite appreciative.

‘Pose’ (season 3)

Murphy recently closed one of his most personal series, scripted by Steven Canals, season 3 of ‘Pose’ has not stopped being festive and something “fairy tale” but also down to earth to give the characters of the Casa de Evangelista the farewell they deserve.

‘Succession’ (season 3)

The best series that HBO has on air (or one of the best) continues in style seeing the consequences of the bombshell (in fact it begins within minutes) released by Kendall. The script remains meticulous, leaving nothing to chance and making us have a great time with the machinations of this family.

‘Superman & Lois’

It seems silly, but in the midst of a time when we are somewhat oversaturated with superhero adaptations, the father-child adventures of Superman, his wife Lois and their children arrive in a fiction brimming not only with the essence of the dean hero of the comic but also with its story, balancing the tribute well with the new chapter in the lives of the characters.

‘Come on Juan’

I have no words to describe how incredibly good season 3 of Juan Carrasco’s adventures is. Diego San José and Víctor García de León manage to refine and raise the stakes, giving us one of the best comedies of the year.