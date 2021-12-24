What a year we have been and thank goodness that it is coming to an end and that we have fiction as a great way to enjoy what we like the most. After reviewing the best comedy series, it’s time to see which have been the best miniseries of 2021.

‘The assistant’

One of those dramas that lands without Netflix saying much about her and that becomes as soon as you get with her in a drama as hard as it is precious with the story of this young woman who seeks to escape from her abusive life. Margaret Qualley does one of the roles of the year.

‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’

We can say many things about this phase 4, but we must admit that we are facing the most special Marvel series and one of the most outstanding of the year. Between her love for classic American comedy and the unfolding mystery and grief of Wanda, we come across a fascinating play.

‘Chapelwaite’

Almost by surprise this little gem of terror arrived on the landing of HBO Max. An epic developed in ten episodes in which we have an entire tasting menu of elements of gothic horror through the story of Stephen King.

‘Dexter: New Blood’

We had many doubts about what we could find in the return of Dexter Morgan in this limited series and, although it began somewhat hesitantly, the plot coordinated by Clyde Philips has been in crescendo in a formidable way.

‘Dopesick: Story of an addiction’

A chilling account of the practices of the pharmaceutical industry that serves as a great complement to documentaries such as ‘The Crime of the Century’. A good cast at the service of one more story pissed off that lasts (which it is too).

‘Station eleven’

A great little surprise just for these last weeks of December. A post-pandemic survival story that sheds light on dark times with the history of this Shakespearean troupe and the problems they soon find.

‘The Fortune’

Alejandro Amenábar’s first series has become, in turn, one of the rare phenomena on Spanish television. A thriller spielbergian that involves us in the treasure hunt throughout six great episodes.

‘The Underground Railroad’

Barry Jenkins’ television proposal is, of course, one of the most visually stunning and hypnotic experiences of the year with his tale of Cora’s search for freedom. More emotional than narrative, it is not a series, of course, to marathon since it needs its background.

Criticism | It can be seen on Amazon Prime Video

‘The infamy’

It has taken a while to arrive in our country, since it was released four years ago, but this fantastic drama that takes us through the story of three girls who are captured by a network of child abuse is no less recommendable. An overwhelming and raw series.

‘It’s a Sin’

Russell T. Davies signs what is probably his best miniseries. With a great handling of the tone ranging from the festive to the tragic as the outbreak of AIDS progresses, we find a vibrant and painful fiction.

‘Laëtitia or the end of men’

From French lands comes this forceful chronicle of the lack of protection of the minor through the true story of a young girl whose disappearance and murder uncovers an even greater scandal in her foster family.

‘Mare of Easttown’

One of the phenomena of the year has been this excellent mystery fiction starring a masterful Kate Winslet. A tremendous police drama that takes us by the hand through the darkness of its protagonist.

‘Midnight mass’

From criminal phenomenon to terror phenomenon of this 2021. Mike Flanagan triumphs again with an excellent miniseries for Netflix. With a calm and precise rhythm, the author takes us through a fable about faith, religion and horror.

‘The snake’

In a genre that has often become a jack, horse and king when it comes to portraying real criminals, it is quite refreshing how they approach the story of Charles Sobhraj and his crimes in Southeast Asia in the 70s. A remarkable series with a lot of personality.

Criticism | Can be seen on Netflix

‘Small Ax’

Five chapters, or films as we understand it, that take us through the racial history of the United Kingdom through the eyes of Steve McQueen. With a great command of the camera and impeccable cinematographic technique, the filmmaker addresses his thesis through five independent stories.

‘The time I give you’

Created by Nadia de Santiago, this miniseries is one of the most delicate and best made that the Spanish catalog of the great N. has given birth to. With a good narrative game and from a welcome simplicity, fiction is able to get us fully into its proposal .

‘Vigil: Nuclear Conspiracy’

I am aware that we have not talked about it, but we cannot highlight the best miniseries without talking about this fast-paced British thriller that takes us through the investigation of a murder in a nuclear submarine and all that this implies at high levels.

It can be seen in Movistar +

And so far our review of the best miniseries of this 2021, What are your favorites?