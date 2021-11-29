Eating healthy is one of the fundamental parts of maintaining good health and despite the fact that sometimes it can be somewhat heavy, it is becoming more and more common.

Preparing vegetables at home is getting easier and easier and we show you some accessories that will help you on this odyssey of healthy cooking:

Cutters and mincers

4 in 1 spiral cutter





A fun way to prepare these vegetables by creating different shapes for unique dishes. This accessory can cut into the shape of spiral in 4 different modes depending on the product.

Its price is 9.76 euros (before 11.99 euros).

Vegetable Cutter – 4 in 1 Vegetable Grater Vegetable Cutter, Zucchini Pasta, Manual Spiral Cutter, suitable for Carrots, Cucumbers, etc.

Multifunctional cutter





This model includes different blades such as 2 dice cutters, 2 slice cutters, grater and julienne cutter. You can prepare all kinds of greens and vegetables in just seconds.

Its price is 9.99 euros (before 11.99 euros).

Spiralchef 400





If you are looking for something more automatic, this product from Cecotec spiral vegetables into different shapes. It is made with ecological and BPA-free materials and has a container with a capacity of up to 1 liter.

Its price is 24.64 euros.

Cecotec SpiralChef 400 Vegetable Spiralizer 80W

Amazing Chopper





In a single movement, will chop a wide variety of ready-to-serve or cook products. It is compatible with the dishwasher and obtains a uniform result.

Its price is 7.95 euros.

5-in-1 portable mincer





With 3 blades different and interchangeable, this mincer cuts fruit and vegetables in various shapes. The product ends in a bottle with a capacity of 220 ml and compatible with dishwashers.

Its price is 11 euros.

5 in 1 Portable and Compact Manual Mincer 3 Interchangeable Cutting Blades

Steamers

Russell hobbs





Prepare the vegetables steam It is a perfect option so that they do not lose their flavor and reduce calories. This device includes 3 containers with a total capacity of 9 liters that are prepared in 60 minutes with only steam.

Its price is 29.99 euros (before 69.99 euros).

Russell Hobbs Cook @ Home Steamer – 3 Container, 9 L Capacity, Rice Cooker, BPA Free, Stainless Steel, 800 W – 19270-56

Steamer San Ignacio





Made in stainless steel, prepare all kinds of food in a healthier way. The handles are coated with non-slip silicone for added safety.

Its price is 19.99 euros.

SAN IGNACIO Steamer Dampfgarer Steamer

Jata CV200 Steamer





For more families reduced, this steamer has a capacity of 3.5 liters divided into two sections. It has an automatic safety cut-out and a 500 ml water tank.

Its price is 22 euros (before 30 euros).

Jata CV200 two-pot steamer with 3.5 liter capacity

Pressure cooker





The traditional steamers they are still present in the best kitchens and this model is an example. It is made of stainless steel that is compatible with all types of kitchens and saves energy thanks to the encapsulated heat-diffusing base.

Its price is 23.99 euros.

Pot with stainless steel steamer

Cook in the microwave

Lékué Case





In just a few minutes, you can prepare 3-4 servings of your favorite vegetable dish with hardly any effort. It has 1 liter of capacity and is made entirely of plastic-free silicone.

Its price is 23.50 euros (before 32.90 euros).

Lékué – Deep XL Microwave Case, 1000 ml Capacity, for 3-4 People, Green

Microwave saucepan





Is very easy to use: add a little water to the bottom, place the food with the lid and after a few minutes they will be ready. It cooks without fats or oils and has two levels.

Its price is 12.99 euros.

Microwave Steaming Casserole Oil-Free Healthy Cooking

Microwave hermetic





Enjoy healthy food in an easy way with this container suitable for all types of food. It is dishwasher safe and totally BPA free.

Its price is 8.76 euros (before 10.95 euros).

Round hermetic for microwave Microwave System

Other types of accessories

Heartbreaker Veggie Lovers Lékué





Extract the inside of certain vegetables is usually a complicated task and this tool solves this problem. It has stainless steel blades of different dimensions that extract that part without problem.

Its price is 8.42 euros (before 10.90 euros).

Lékué 8420460014409 Fruit and Vegetable Cutter, Stainless Steel, Black

Vegetable grill





If you are lucky enough to have barbecue In your home, this grill will help you prepare healthy recipes with a lot of flavor. It resists up to 300º, with space for 12 units and suitable for gas or coal.

Its price is 13.75 euros.

MovilCom®Barbecue Grill, Special utensil for Roasting vegetables, Barbecue Grill Kit, 12 UD.

Veggie Ricer





Some vegetables like cauliflower or broccoli they can be turned into rice for accompaniment in a very simple way. With a few simple strokes, this product shreds the vegetables, leaving them completely shredded.

Its price is 7.66 euros (before 10.95 euros).

Vegetable cutter Veggie Lékué

Vegetable centrifuge





If you are a fan of ensañadas, this utensil will help youunclean and perfect All the ingredients. After washing the vegetables, insert the piece inside and turn to remove all the water and dirt and thus be able to eat completely clean raw vegetables.

Its price is 8.59 euros.

Vegetable Centrifuge | Model Udai | In Light Green color | Made of Polypropylene | Measures 27 x 18 cm

