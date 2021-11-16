EFE.- Havana lives this Monday a climate of tension with a strong police presence in some streets waiting for the illegalized march called for this November 15 in demand of a political change.

Efe found, in a tour of streets near the National Capitol, the Prado, the Vedado neighborhood and others further from the city center, such as La Lisa, where patrols and agents guard the streets.

In some houses you could see white sheets spread in response to the initiative of the opposition platform Archipiélago, who asked to hang them in support of the march to demand the release of political prisoners and a solution to the problems through democratic and peaceful means.

A poster hangs from a window in the home of actor, playwright and leader Yunior García next to a Cuban flag in Havana, Cuba. November 14, 2021. Photo: © Alexandre Meneghini / REUTERS

The actor, playwright and leader of the Facebook group called Archipiélago, Yunior García, 39, greets from his home in Havana, Cuba. November 14, 2021. Photo: © Alexandre Meneghini / REUTERS

By contrast, Official buildings and institutions filled their facades with Cuban flags. In front of some ministries, public officials held acts of reaffirmation.

The most visible face of the Archipelago, Yunior García Aguilera, remained incommunicado this Monday at his home, still watched by agents, and “unwell with a migraine,” as a relative who lives at his home assured efe.

The environment of the young playwright’s neighborhood was very different this Monday from that of the day before, when government agents and people were piled up on his doorstep to prevent him from going out for a walk, as he had announced that he would do as a prelude to the protest on Monday.

November 15, 2021. Photo: © EFE.

Yunior García, leader of the opposition group Archipiélago, poses during an interview with Efe at his home. “The multiparty system does not guarantee democracy, but the single party cancels it completely,” says the main leader of the banned civic march on Monday 15 to ask for a political change in Cuba. November 13, 2021. Photo: © Yander Zamora / EFE.

The 39-year-old playwright and activist upset the government by putting a face on the march, whose goal “It is shaking a country, making people aware, generating a debate that causes changes”, as he himself indicated last week in an interview with Efe.

Find out: Cuba opens the doors to tourism while advancing in vaccination

Other activists and independent journalists were also unable to leave their homes because state security agents or groups of people related to the government prevented them.. Some were even detained, such as Berta Soler, leader of the Ladies in White and her husband Ángel Moya, according to opposition groups.

Several dozen people concentrated on a “Rally of repudiation” in front of the home in Santa Clara of Archipelago activist Saily González, as reported by herself in networks.

The leader of the organizers of today’s protest in Cuba, Yunior García Aguilera, remained this Monday morning at his home, which is still being watched by state security agents. November 15, 2021. Photo: © EFE

Cuban security agents dressed in civilian clothes surround today the home of activist Yunior García Aguilera, convenor of the November 15 march, to prevent him from leaving or speaking to the press. November 13, 2021. Photo: © EFE

The independent journalist Abraham Jiménez Enoa affirmed on social networks that he was being held at home and could not go out to cover the protests. His colleague Yoani Sánchez reported that his internet access had been cut off.

The opposition NGO Cuban Observatory for Human Rights, based in Spain, has registered more than 200 “repressive acts” in the last three days, including at least 49 arrests in homes and 25 cases of threats.

In the previous days, the security forces have summoned dozens of activists in police stations and other state departments. Several of them indicated that they received threats if they participated in the march of 15N.

Protests are scheduled to take place in about a hundred cities around the world in support of this march.

November 15, 2021. Photo: © EFE

The Cuban Government considered The protest is “illegal” and has not authorized it, considering that behind it is the “imperial strategy” of the United States, as President Miguel Díaz-Canel said last week.

The Cuban Government withdrew this Saturday, hours before the start of the protests, the accreditations to all the journalists and graphics of the Efe Agency on the island without explaining reasons or clarifying whether it was a temporary or permanent measure.

Hours later the authorities restored them to two of the six journalists of the team, something that the president of the Efe Agency, Gabriela Cañas, considered “insufficient”, at the same time that he demanded that all be returned. EFE

