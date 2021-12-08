Today a Christmas without seafood is almost unthinkable, although prices go through the roof the closer the holidays get closer. Buying it in advance to freeze is a good way to save a bit, but even if we opt for the cheaper varieties, it will be rare for the table that does not include a plate with crustaceans, cephalopods or mollusks. If you are looking for a special recipe to dazzle, whether with humble prawns or a succulent spider crab, we have many recipes to inspire you during these dates.





Whether chilled or frozen, seafood is, like fish, a relatively delicate product that deserves to be treated well to get the most out of it at the table. Since things are not there to waste, since we are going to indulge ourselves, it is best to review basic concepts when it comes to preserving, defrosting, handling and cooking it, also with safety and health.

Our favorite seafood recipes for the Christmas holidays range from the simplest preparations that can get the most out of the quality product, such as simple grilling, to somewhat more creative proposals for those who want to surprise with different dishes at Christmas. One of the advantages of seafood is that it allows us to incorporate it into any part of the menu -except for dessert-, from the appetizer to the main dish.

Prawns, prawns and prawns

These crustaceans are the kings of celebrations, essential at any festive table and an icon of the excess of Christmas banquets and that image they convey of the supposed luxury of being around the house. With its different qualities, species and calibers, as the budget allows, the prawn family gives a lot of play especially in appetizers and entrees.

Besides the typical platter of cooked prawns, which is always worth preparing at home even if we have to cook in large quantities, we can make them on the grill or grill, in the oven, in sauces, incorporate them into salads, turn them into elegant creams or resort to classics such as a tartare, a cocktail or as a filling for many preparations.

We start by preheating the oven to 190ºC with heat up and down and remove the whiskers from the prawns or prawns. We place them in a suitable source for the oven, preferably ceramic to cook on top and bottom at the same time. Carefully add a drizzle of oil over the prawns, ensuring that it is evenly distributed. Chop some garlic cloves and add them above and between the holes, and optionally a splash of wine or cava. We bake for 15 minutes (a little less if they are small prawns), we take out the source, paint a little with a brush dipped in the juices, and we take them to the table.

Mussels

It may not seem like the most luxurious seafood but you must not lose sight of this healthy bivalve, especially if we go with a tighter budget. Mussel is one of the kings of the national side and a regular in appetizers all year round, which when prepared fresh can also brighten festive tables when it is of the highest quality. In winter we find magnificent seasonal mussels and with a bit of luck their prices will not skyrocket as much on the eve of Christmas.

Let no one be lazy to clean them at home, it is a somewhat entertaining but easy task and not at all laborious when it takes practice, and our guests will appreciate it at the table, whatever the recipe we decide to prepare with them.

Clams, cockles and coquinas

Continuing with the family of bivalve mollusks, we will find in the fishmongers a good variety of clams of different sizes, in addition to their smaller cousins ​​such as the also popular cockles or the so-called sea pipes, perhaps more present in summer. These products provide a intense fresh sea flavor to sauces, broths and stews, and they are perfect as an aperitif or starter that also does not tend to satisfy much.

Razor clams, scallops, scallops and other mollusks

We close the circle of shells with those shellfish that tend to be seen less at home the rest of the year, thus giving our Christmas menus a more special air with their presence. Some good fresh grilled razors never fail, but we can also dare with more original preparations and even some exotic touch in their sauces. The scallops, even frozen, are perfect for filling and gratin, and the other bivalves -whether scallops or scallops- give a lot of play to bring out our most creative side in appetizers.

Octopus

The octopus legs “in two cooking”, “crunchy” or “grilled” on parmentier or potato cream have become so fashionable in restaurants that it almost seems a common product to us, but we must never underestimate the succulent power of a good octopus on the table. It is worth it, yes, to invest when we can in a good quality cephalopod, which will always be cheaper buying it whole and raw than in tentacles already cooked, especially if there are many of us at home.

Cuttlefish, squid and chopitos

These versatile cephalopods usually offer much more affordable prices in the market all year round, they are easy to cook, versatile and popular with almost everyone. The fact that we find them on a daily basis in our aperitifs or bar tapas does not mean that they do not deserve a little attention also for Christmas, as they are a safe bet for lovers of seafood and more traditional flavors.

Maybe some squid a la Romana does not seem very Christmas to us -although we should not rule them out if, for example, there are children at the table-, but few will be able to resist the Roca family version or if we cook them with a succulent filling. You just have to try to buy good quality raw material and respect the cooking times so that they are very tender and juicy.

Lobster, lobster, shrimp and crayfish

The first division of crustaceans does sound much more like tables of luxury and ostentation, those seafood that we reserve for special occasions and that almost always come home for Christmas. It may be foolish in a very large family to serve a platter with fresh crawfish for all diners, but we can always buy a smaller quantity of product and show off a good rice, a soup or a stew.

Spider crab, crab, crab and crab

These crustaceans put back those who are not used to preparing them at home, but if we find quality products at reasonable prices, the holidays are a good occasion to learn how to clean, prepare and cook spider crabs, crabs or crabs. It is not complicated at all and the difference with acquiring the precooked product is abysmal, and we will be luxurious with it before our guests.

Extra ball: large assorted seafood dishes

Perfect for the undecided or for those who prefer to try some varied seafood without leaving a kidney at the fishmonger, these three great dishes are excellent options to make them the star of any festive menu. They are also good options for dispose of surpluses and leftovers seafood or to take advantage of what we have not defrosted in its day, it is not uncommon for us to buy more.

Between Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Years, plus other commitments we have with family and friends, we will need to plan different menus in which it is always a good idea to alternate meat with seafood.

