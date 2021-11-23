The new MacBook Pro with more than 200 euros discount, you have to take advantage of this offer from Amazon.

The new MacBook Pro is a true device for professionals, Apple has returned to its origins and has launched what may be the best laptop in its history. And now you can take it with more than 200 euros discount.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at 2,249 euros, but now it can be yours for 2,024 euros on Amazon, a discount of 225 euros. It’s certainly a great deal on one of Apple’s most powerful Macs.

If you need more storage, in addition to the previous discount on the 512 GB model, you can also get the model of 1 TB SSD storage, that has a discount of 275 euros and stays at 2,474 euros, also improving the CPU to reach 10 cores.

MacBook Pro Specifications

The new MacBook Pros are absolutely amazing, plentiful power and unmatched battery life, these are its official specifications:

Apple M1 Pro chip with eight- or ten-core CPU and fourteen-core GPU.

16-core Neural Engine that multiplies the speed of machine learning by 11.

16 GB of RAM.

512GB or 1TB SSD storage.

Autonomy that reaches 17 hours.

SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB-C)

14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with 3,024-by-1,964 resolution at 254 pixels per inch.

Panel with wide color gamut (P3) and True Tone technology.

ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz.

1080p FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processor for sharper video calls.

Six-speaker system with force-canceling woofers with support for spatial audio and Dolby Atmos.

If you were thinking of buying the new MacBook Pro, this is the moment. You can take it with more than 200 euros discount, a more than interesting offer for Black Friday.

