There is no 2021 left to give away, and as is tradition, we have been leaving our lists for a few days with the best films of the year divided by genres and platforms. After having told you which have been our favorites when it comes to comedy and horror, and pointing out the best that Amazon and Netflix have given us in this film course, I have had to do the same with science fiction and fantasy.

As always, the list that I bring you below is made taking into account Spanish premieres in theaters and streaming throughout 2021 and, what is more important, based on my personal tastes and preferences – take that into account when it comes to take out the knives. With that said, let’s dive into the 13 sci-fi / fantasy movies that have made me enjoy the most in the last twelve months, and in which there is room for all kinds of budgets, subgenres and styles.

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

If you are Espinof patrons, surely you saw coming that this cathedral of superhero cinema was on my list, signed by my always adored Zack Snyder. Four hours of epic framed in 1.33: 1 and captured with the only ultra-stylized vision of its chief executive officer that shelves that golden stage for the DC adaptations that began with ‘Man of Steel’ in 2013.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ is brutal: the consecration on HBO of a unique style in superhero cinema

‘The Suicide Squad’

My second – and last – film within the prolific superhero subgenre comes from the hand of ‘The Suicide Squad’ and a James Gunn who, after going through the Disney screen with his ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, has recovered his genetic code more kaffir and savage than pupil Troma. A violent revelry brimming with broad brush humor that finds its greatest virtue in the immense heart possessed by each and every one of its characters.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘The suicide squad’ is a marvel: a James Gunn unleashed shows what happens when talent and creative freedom go hand in hand

‘Dune’

With Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ we find ourselves, plain and simple, before the blockbuster of the year. An impossible author’s exercise conceived in the soul of a great studio that elevates space opera to a new level and that overcomes its punctual skidding with atmosphere, intensity, rhythmic and relentless rhythm, and a glorious production design. where VFX and SFX merge into the ultimate visual spectacle.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘Dune’ is a glorious spectacle: an overwhelming space epic that enshrines Denis Villeneuve as a champion of the contemporary author blockbuster

‘The Matrix Resurrections’

I know there will be discrepancies with the list in general, but I am fully aware that ‘Matrix Resurrections’ has all the ballots to become the biggest object of controversy. Lana Wachowski has turned the universe started in 1999 upside down and has shaped a brilliant revolution that blows away the current blockbuster model built on nostalgic pornography and delivers a stroke of authority in the days of instruction manuals for directors and screenwriters and of “betrayed” fanboys.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘Matrix Resurrections’: a brilliant slap in the open hand to the contemporary franchisee blockbuster model

‘Luca’

After getting especially bombastic and pushing too much its conceptual and existential ambition in ‘Soul’, the —almost always— infallible Pixar animation studio opted to embrace simplicity in “Luca”; a small marvel that, without the need for narrative pirouettes or metaphysical abyssal depths, touches the heart and squeezes tears with a simple and straightforward friendship story told with an enviable mastery.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘Luca’ is not a minor Pixar: the studio abandons the bombast of ‘Soul’ and draws a wonderful straight line towards the heart of the public

‘The Mitchells against the machines’

The great animated surprise of the year, capable not only of standing up, but of making some Pixer and Disney who have taken out the heavy artillery with ‘Luca’ and ‘Encanto’ kiss the canvas, is the fantastic ‘The Mitchells against the machines’ . The debut of Michael Rianda and Jef Rowe turns their 110 minutes into a frenetic journey full of emotions that, in addition to doing impossible pirouettes with their tone and their message, reminds us that their producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are two of the most important figures. bright within today’s industrial tangle.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘The Mitchell against the machines’ is a marvel: the Netflix film overflows with fun, emotion and charm

‘Hidden passenger’

Released from direct cover to streaming and without millionaire promotions in between, ‘Hidden Passenger’ has been one of the great unexpected surprises of the year. Born from an original script by Max Landis, brilliant in content and execution, this high-flying adventure bottled in an airplane doesn’t just evoke the spirit of ‘The Twilight Zone’; concentrates in 80 juicy minutes all the action, adrenaline and fun necessary to delight the most dedicated audience.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘Shadow in the Cloud’ is brutal: a deranged story of aeronautical survival with echoes of ‘The Twilight Zone’

‘A quiet place 2’

After the fabulous ‘A Quiet Place’, John Krasinski has been able to shape a sequel that not only equals its predecessor in quality and intensity. This second part serves us on a silver platter an hour and a half accurate like a Swiss watch worthy of being studied in depth by anyone who wants to learn what makes a narrative in images effective. Pure cinematic nerve with an extraordinary montage and an immense Emily Blunt.

Criticism in Espinof: The secret weapon of ‘A quiet place 2’ is in the editing room: Michael P. Shawver gives a masterclass on match-cutting and parallel editing in an impeccable sequel

‘Come True’

Continuing with the horror, but from a much more different perspective, we find ‘Come True’. When I saw the last of Anthony Scott Burns at Sitges 2020, it was stuck in my mind like a splinter, and that is because his gaze on the dream world, night terrors and teenage existential anguish, in addition to being unique, is projected with an audiovisual treatment that helps the film get under your skin and refuse to leave you. As strange as it is fascinating.

In Espinof: Sitges 2020: lights, shadows and best films from an atypical edition and not without surprises

‘Beyond the two infinite minutes’

We are not going to deny that the subgenre of time travel is very, very tired at this point; but, amid so much saturation, there is still room for surprises like the one that Junta Yamaguchi has given us in his brilliant ‘Beyond the two infinite minutes’. Seventy just minutes in which the ingenuity, lucidity and scientific basis of the chaos that circulates on the screen – and a wonderful and very fresh cast – makes up for any budget shortfall. Black leg science fiction.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘Beyond the two infinite minutes’ is the great time travel film of the year and is now available in streaming

‘Jaws’

The good thing about the “fantastic cinema” label is how easy it is to use it to narrow the most varied feature films; something that allows me to recommend one of my top films from 2021 —although I saw it in Sitges last season—. I mean the hilarious ‘Jaws’ by Quentin Dupieux; a new sample of the exceptional mind of the multidisciplinary Parisian artist, who pulls a giant fly and two rather idiotic friends – albeit charming – to offer us his most accessible film to date. Bull!

Criticism in Espinof: Sitges 2020: ‘Mandibules’. Quentin Dupieux signs his brightest and most accessible film in the form of a buddy movie to frame

‘The green knight’

Although they are at the opposite of each other, it is possible that ‘The Green Knight’ is, together with ‘Dune’, the most thunderous audiovisual show of the year. David Lowery, who already fell in love with us with his ‘A Ghost Story’, initiates this Arthurian initiatory adventure with an ambition as gigantic as its audiovisual finish and its enormous heart. Praise could be written to the vast majority of its formal and narrative values, but the photography of Andrew Droz Palermo would overshadow them all. That it has not been screened in theaters is a real crime.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘The Green Knight’: the impressive new film from the director of ‘A Ghost Story’ is an unprecedented visual waste

‘The swan song’

And finally, one of the last films I have seen in 2021 and that has crept directly into number 3 of my personal top of the year: the exciting ‘Swan Song’ by debutant Benjamin Cleary. A film that re-immerses us in the historical thematic tropes of science fiction with a unique heart, delicacy and capacity to move, and that finds its greatest assets in the simplicity and magnificent interpretations of Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris. Magnificent.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘The Swan Song’ is wonderful: Apple TV + offers us a new jewel of science fiction at the height of ‘Ex-Machina’ or ‘The arrival’