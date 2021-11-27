Leonardo Dicaprio he is perhaps the last big star that Hollywood has given us, since his career is riddled with box office successes, often being the main claim to get people to theaters. Last November 11 was his birthday (he is now 47 years old) and at Espinof we want to celebrate it by reviewing his Best Movies.

It is a personal selection and, obviously, highly esteemed films are also left out – it has hurt me above all to have to leave his work on ‘J. Edgar’— but the cut had to be made at some point and I decided to do it here. Without further ado, 13 must-see titles in DiCaprio’s career (up to now):

‘Quick and Dead’ (‘The Quick and the Dead’, 1995)





I remember that as a teenager he left me somewhat indifferent but that I recently recovered and came across a remarkable western with a cartoon spirit in which a young DiCaprio plays a conceited arms dealer who wants to prove himself in a peculiar competition. His performance is not particularly memorable, but as a film he does deserve to appear here, both for his co-stars and for the very playful staging of Sam raimi.

‘Titanic’ (1997)





The film that changed everything for the actor, making him a true idol of the masses. The movie benefits from having someone like James Cameron behind the cameras, knowing how to dedicate his first half to posing a hooked love story and then unleash the cinema of catastrophes with an impressive final hour and a half.

Gangs of New York (2002)





DiCaprio took it easy after the success of ‘Titanic’ to carefully manage his career, with 2002 being a decisive year to cement that image of prestige that he has never abandoned. In his first collaboration with Martin Scorsese it is fair to admit that it pales before an impressive Daniel day lewis, but that does not take away so that it complies with ease.

‘Catch Me If You Can’ (‘Catch Me If You Can’, 2002)





A fascinating and entertaining biopic in which the actor manages to conquer the camera by giving life to a most peculiar criminal. The game of cat and mouse that leads with the character played by Tom Hanks works like a charm. Probably my favorite movie of Steven Spielberg of what we have been in the 21st century.

‘The Aviator’ (‘The Aviator’, 2004)





His first Oscar nomination for best leading actor – he had already been a supporting candidate for ‘Who does Gilbert Grape love?’, A film that would have entered here if we were talking about his best performances and not films – is a biopic of Howard hughes perhaps more academic than desirable coming from Scorsese and it may be repeated a bit in some sections, but it also has several anthological scenes and in general lines it is not less than remarkable.

‘The Departed’ (‘The Departed’, 2006)





A great remake with a luxury cast in which Scorsese recovered all his nerve in the staging to offer us a vibrant thriller full of surprises. One of those who are happy to return from time to time to have a great time without making any dramatic sacrifice.

‘Revolutionary Road’ (2008)





More than ten years had to pass for DiCaprio to meet again with Kate winslet in a film that shows the less kind side of the American dream through a marriage in crisis. Great work from its protagonists – and from a very inspired Michael shannon– and with an elegant staging by Sam mendes.

‘Shutter Island’ (2010)





A twisted psychological thriller that is probably the least interesting of all his collaborations with Scorsese despite a very successful atmosphere that gradually goes from the disturbing to the overwhelming as its protagonist investigates more and more into what happened, although it is fair to admit that the film loses some of its bellows in the final section because of its script.

‘Origin’ (‘Inception’, 2010)





One of those blockbusters that mark time, especially for its originality, something that is very rare in the great Hollywood productions. Visually impressive, ingenious in the plot despite perhaps explaining something more than it should, with an impeccable cast and an ending that is still discussed ten years after its premiere …

‘Django Unchained’ (‘Django Unchained’, 2012)





It could have been a very great film and it remains a very enjoyable but irregular proposal, especially in a final section in which Quentin Tarantino he loses a bit of control, letting himself be carried away by excesses. However, up to then it was being a joy despite certain rhythm problems and one of the main culprits of this is an unleashed DiCaprio.

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, 2013)





A marvel. A shot of adrenaline and fun that is seen in a breath despite its bulky footage. Pretty much everything fits and shines in this sensational movie, but nothing would be the same without DiCaprio’s superlative and dedicated performance, probably the best of his career. It was here that he should have won his first Oscar.

‘The Revenant’ (‘The Revenant’, 2015)





A visceral story in which the script does not matter so much as the very elaborate staging of Alejandro González Iñárritu, excellent in some sections but not so much in others seeking to enhance the purely sensorial when the important thing here is to show the odyssey of its protagonist, almost turned into an animal, to get revenge.

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, 2019)





Tarantino he approaches the cinema and television of an era to offer a film in which, as he did in ‘Damn Basterds’, he twists reality again to his liking. However, in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ what really matters is the particular journey of its two protagonists to take a tour of certain aspects of pop culture always with the characteristic stamp of its author.

