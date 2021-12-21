In the end there was not a good year for laughter. The Covid continued to campaign and mutating at ease and our life has not changed since the disastrous previous year, but we are not going to deny that thanks to comedy We have had moments to relax and forget this huge shit that we are in.

Another shitty year, but at least there’s laughs

Comedy is true health, and from here I would like to recall the films that have made me laugh and enjoy the most from a comic point of view. Emotional at times, beast at others, comedy has always saved our lives. And I would dare to say that now more than ever.

I am not going to extend myself any further and I am going to begin this annual review of the comedies released in commercial theaters or platforms throughout this year including a luxury guest who is not exactly a comedy to use, not a feature film. Not a humor show either. Well, come on, I’m getting lost. God save the comedy.

A bad trip (Bad trip)





In mid-February 2021 the laugh was very expensive, so the experimental madness between ‘Borat’ and ‘Jackass’ from Eric André, a comedy that curls the curl of the narrative through hidden camera, it was a gift from the gods.

André enjoys humiliating himself and we with him, showing that what Summers said is still more or less current. A hidden romantic comedy and a necessary relief. A guy who has consulted between Robert McKee seminars and consulting Jeff Tremaine or Nathan Fielder for a movie like I always want him on my team.

‘A Bad Trip’ is available on Netflix.

Horsemen of Justice (Retfærdighedens ryttere)





I have long suspected that Anders Thomas Jensen had it all to become one of my favorite filmmakers. That he did it through his mature work and that this is also a tacky thriller only makes me that much happier. I can’t believe that the best actors in the world are all Danish. You all know Mads Mikkelsen by now, but the performance belongs to the trio formed by Lars Brygmann, Nicolas Bro and Nikolaj Lie Kaas. Your new favorite Christmas movie.

‘Jinetes de la Justicia’ is available at Movistar and on demand at Filmin, Google, Apple, Rakuten and Amazon.

A little setback (Long Story Short)





In 2013 came ‘A Matter of Time’, a Richard Curtis movie that made a name for itself in much of the world but left me cold despite the suffocating knots it inevitably caused in my throat.

Well, my revenge has been consummated with the immense ‘A small setback’. How happy this one has made me dickensian marriage story with a MONUMENTAL Rafe Spall and a really mind-blowing sense of rhythm from the very first sequence. Magic.

‘A small setback’ is available at Movistar and on demand at Filmin, Google, Apple and Rakuten.

Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar)





Another film that we desperately needed, as well as being the one that has convinced us that Jamie Dornan definitely deserves our respect. Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo stew and eat the show from its prodigious script and the enormous comic vitality of the proposal. Be careful, the musical number of the year is not in ‘Annette’ or in ‘West Side Story’.

‘Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar’ is available on Rakuten, Amazon Prime, Youtube Movies, Google Play Movies and iTunes.

Clear history (Effacer l’historique)





A hilarious exercise in 16mm on the absurd virtual world that surrounds us and that it is not far from the real, the tangible. A film about the importance of saying good morning and chasing your dreams. But bad. There is a minimum of three fat laugh gags. You know that about “the highest grossing comedy of the year in France”? Well this time it would be fully justified.

‘Delete history’ is available in Movistar and Rakuten.

The good boss





If you told me 25 years ago that I am going to start laughing with a COMEDY by Fernando León de Aranoa, no matter how much in the beginning it was at the service of Tuesdays and 13, I set you on fire. But it is like this. Some good stone kicked the temporary traveler so that the director of ‘Barrio’ present the most hurtful and round comedy of the year national. Aranoa arrives at the least expected place combining all the elements of his filmography, something really stratospheric. Great play.

Psycho Goreman





Steven Kostanski flies free solo with one of the best films of this year, of the previous year and of any other year. PG is a celebration of the fantastic rich in ideas, full of practical effects (also bungling post-effects, which we forgive because they don’t look too bad here), it has a cast dedicated to the cause and two (TWO) amazing children. Since the days of Black & Dekker we have not seen something so grateful, vital, badass and full of love by gender.

Much more than “the ‘Turbo Kid’ of 2020”. It is the joy of the saddest year.

‘Psycho Goreman’ is available at Movistar.

This body feels like death to me (Freaky)





‘This body feels like death to me‘feels like a 1986 movie on its own merits. By heart. By rhythm and by characters. It is a Halloween party that, curiously, leaves the legacy of Laurie Strode in a very bad place in the now also Blumhouse saga. And not only because it has more and better deaths, it is that the three pieces of the protagonist’s family support it. And how funny all the actors and characters. Landon demonstrates a pulse like no other in the moments that make your chest throb with excitement (poignant scene in the fitting rooms) and in those of burst out loudLike every time Vaughn is in the back of a car.

‘This body feels like death’ is available at Movistar and on demand at Filmin, Google, Apple, Rakuten and Amazon.

Beyond the two infinite minutes (Droste no hate de bokura)





If it does nothing, the zombie cinema was revitalized with the sympathetic ‘One Cut of the Dead’, now it is time for temporary traffic jams. This infinite paradoxical delay is another sample of the brilliant and simple which can sometimes be the fantasy genre. And the brief, huh.

‘Beyond the two infinite minutes’ is available at Movistar and on demand at Filmin, Google, Apple and Rakuten.

Jaws (Mandibules)





More in the vein of the sympathetic ‘Under arrest’, with which he began to offer much more accessible work without losing the usual idiocy of his characters and situations, ‘Jaws’ is another short and voracious fresco on the value of friendship and the weight of stupidity. The couple formed by Grégoire Ludig and David Marsais is infallible (not in vain they have been working together for more than ten years) and Adèle Exarchopoulos curls the curl of a story where the least of it is the disgusting giant fly that triggers the action.

‘Mandíublas’ is available at Movistar and on demand at Filmin, Google, Apple, Rakuten and Amazon.

The Suicide Squad





The suicide squad is the umpteenth confirmation that James Gunn is raw talent and raw talent. A genius capable of freezing our smile only to make the next laugh even bigger. A madman who builds a blockbuster through coups, assassinations and genocides. An author capable of crushing a city with the most unexpected creature of all and presenting the definitive anti-Marvel film just before changing the sidewalk again.

Suicide Squad is available on demand from Google, Apple, Rakuten, and Amazon Prime.

Six running days





How fun and close these six ordinary days feel.

A work week where anything can happen, cooked from a documentary prism and with non-professional actors who deserve the contract of a lifetime. It was time to have a new wave in currelas cinema where respect and naturalness provoke more laughter what tragedies.

Inside





Who am I to try to get into the most brutal honesty I’ve ever seen in fiction? ‘Bo Burnham: Inside’ is the reflection of a paranoid and unstable year. Laugh and it hurts. It hurts to laugh. The artist (comedian falls short) tries to heal the world from humor by constantly reinventing himself while limiting himself to get the misery out of his head and trying to relocate the line that marks the limits of humor. The breakdown of mental health is very present in this immaculate special about a man who turns 30 in absolute loneliness while the world is ending.

Every phobia, every panic attack, becomes the best song you’ve heard recently, and the level doesn’t drop in the almost 90 minutes that the show lasts. From Inside, the opening song, to the last bars of Any Day Now, Burnham, the round trip is such that it almost looks like a spin. That journey, always hand in hand, will end in a place where there is room for hope. A place to always return to. Do you see what good?

‘Bo Burnham: Inside’ is available on Netflix.

