Is there anything better than a good piece of cake? I have my doubts. Cakes bring people together because they like everyone equally and are associated with dates when there is something to celebrate. If to that you add that we have found the best cake recipes (and we confess that they are a divine sin) … it will be impossible for you to resist trying them. And also, thanks to the Thermomix they are super easy to do. Here our selection:

White chocolate cake and oreo cookies

It is, without a doubt, our favorite. This white chocolate cake and oreo cookies with Thermomix has won us over with its texture and flavor. Used to trying the same type of cakes, this sweet has surpassed all our expectations thanks to the explosive mix of white chocolate and oreo. Furthermore, it is super easy to prepare and you will leave your guests with their mouths open. A wonder for those with a sweet tooth. Our colleagues from Directo al Paladar recommend that we drink it very cold.

To start with the recipe let’s spray 200 gr of Oreo cookies together with 100 g of butter in the glass speed 6 for 5 seconds. This mixture will be the base of our cake, which we will place with our hands in a removable mold of about 20 cm and we will arrange it well to obtain the base. Once achieved we put it in the fridge or even in the freezer. Next, we are preparing the cake. We put all the ingredients in the glass (including the white chocolate cut into pieces). The experts at Directo al Paladar recommend that we program 10 minutes, temperature 100º speed 2. When the time is up, we add 2 more minutes but this time speed 3, and varoma temperature. As soon as it’s over the liquid mixtureWe remove the mold and add the contents of the glass to this mold. How? With circular movements and very slowly so that the two phases of the cake do not mix. To finish, we let it rest cold for a minimum of six hours, although even better if it is left overnight. And when it is set, we unmold it carefully and We decorate it with three cookies in the glass and spray with three strokes of turbo. Then we spread that powder over the surface and we will finish by putting cookies in a palisade around the cake. Exquisite.

Walnut tart

The pecan pie is a show. It is another of those recipes (with Thermomix) that surprise for its flavor and a perfect alternative to chocolate cake. The best? Its crunchy base combines very well with the nut filling. Be careful, because each piece is quite full, so with a small piece will be more than enough (especially if you don’t have a sweet tooth). The experts at Directo al Paladar assure that it is better to drink it cold.

Iced coffee cake

It is a delicious dessert, even for the least coffee growers. And very easy to prepare. It is perfect for accompany a snack with a coffee, tea or even a lemonade. It is served frozen, it can be taken at any time of the year and with the Thermomix it is prepared in a second. Delicious.

Coulant Style Cheesecake

This cake is a real madness and with the Thermomix recipe it is easy to do. The Coulant style cheesecake is perfect for a celebratory food and coffee or infusion After dinner they are his best companions. Only two recommendations (from Directo al Paladar): it is fragile and requires care when disassembling the cake and it must be eaten that same day.

San Prudencio cake

The Tarta de San Prudencio is the typical cake of Vitoria (It is named in honor of its patron) and can be found in any pastry shop in the region. It is simply irresistible And, when preparing it with Thermomix, the work is much easier (better to take it as soon as you take it out of the fridge). The result? A sponge cake filled with whipped cream and topped with truffle cream. Spectacular.

Cheesecake with a quick biscuit base

This Cheesecake with a biscuit base is easy and super fast to make with Thermomix (It is prepared in just fifteen minutes) and then goes directly to the oven. The result is spectacular. Will be one of the best you will have ever tasted.

It can be served with black cherry jam. It will be spectacular. You can try putting the jam in a separate bowl, so that everyone can serve themselves the amount they want (because not everyone is a fan of cheesecake with jam).

Pineapple and coconut mousse cake

Is there anything better than a refreshing mousse cake? And if it is on top of fruits like pineapple and coconut, I won’t even tell you. This is one of those cakes that is better to prepare the day before, like this hardens perfectly and holds perfectly when removed from the mold. To those with a sweet tooth it may seem little sweet (if you think so, it is as simple as increase the amount of sugar a little). A super original and delicious dessert.

Lemon cream and meringue tart

The lemon meringue cream pie It is one of Directo al Paladar’s favorites. Thanks to the Thermomix, the work is done much faster. The most suitable is assemble just before serving. And the best of this recipe? The combination of acidity and sweetness it is irresistible. Perfect to accompany after-table coffee.

Guinness pie

The Guinness cake is sheer madness and is designed only for select palates. Is there a more surprising and fun cake? It is difficult to find something more impressive (especially if we think about its taste). Everything surprises: from the almost black color of the cake, its spongy touch … Those with a sweet tooth, and beer lovers, will go crazy for it.

As it is a very caloric cake, since it contains a large amount of sugar that compensates for the bitter taste of the beer, it is a dessert that is quite satisfying. Because it is advisable to take only one serving. And what do we accompany it with? Well, here is an open bar: from a coffee, to a beer or a tonic. Brutal.

San Marcos cake

This San Marcos cake may seem complicated to make, but nothing is further from the truth. With the help of the Thermomix, spectacular results are achieved and the effort is minimal .. From Directo al Paladar tells us that the advantage of this recipe is that sponge cake, syrup and yolk cream can be prepared in advance. Even the base can be frozen if necessary. Impressive.

Nutella Cheesecake

This incredible no-bake Nutella cheesecake is a recipe by Nigella Lawson, the popular and media-popular British cook. The best thing is that you do not need an oven and very few ingredients are needed to prepare it. Without a doubt, it is love at first sight. Just hearing his name makes us fall in love … is there something better than mixing the classic American cheesecake with Nutella?

Santiago’s cake

This cake is a classic and its taste is simply irresistible. It is a sweet that you want at any time of the day, even for breakfast, since it has a base that reminds us a lot of the most classic sponge cake. It is called Tarta de Santiago but the truth is that it is an almond cake of a lifetime … and very easy to prepare. Oh, and for the cloying ones, can be accompanied with a cup of hot chocolate…

Sponge cake with apples

Apple pie is a delicacy and everyone likes it equally. Even the less sweet tooth cannot resist this sweet taste provided by the apple with an exquisite sponge base. There are thousands of apple pie recipes, that is why Directo al Paladar has selected several of their favorites. Which is your favorite? Oh, and to go with it, opt for a sparkling tea or coffee.