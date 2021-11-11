Like Intel’s new generation Intel, Alder Lake-S has not started off on the best possible footing. This twelfth generation, designed to work better with Windows 11 have problems in certain games. Games with DRM They need an update to work with the new Intel architecture.

Intel bundles it with its new generation of processors

In this case, the problem It affects both Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. Both suffer from performance issues related to the newer Intel processors and we will have to wait for the developer to release a patch for the game in question.

The problem is because games that use DRM often work with third-party companies that provide these services. But, such software does not support hybrid architectures like Intel’s and performance is clearly weighed down.

Certain third-party game digital rights management (DRM) software may incorrectly recognize the efficient cores of 12th generation Intel® Core ™ processors (E-cores) as another system. This prevents games that implement that DRM software from running properly. Games may crash during launch or gameplay, or crash unexpectedly.

Today, the company has published a full list of titles that are affected by DRM and most, if not all, appear to be based on Denuvo. The games below in bold are the ones affected in Windows 11, while the rest face issues in Windows 10.

Games affected

Anthem

Bravely Default 2

Fishing Sim World

Football Manager 2019/2020

Football Manager Touch 2019/2020

Legend of mana

Mortal Kombat 11

Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 and 2

Warhammer I

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Far Cry Primal

Fernbus Simulator

For Honor

Lost in Random

Madden 22

Maneater

Need for Speed ​​- Hot Pursuit Remastered

Sea of ​​Solitude

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Tourist Bus Simulator

From Intel they have already announced that they are working with Denuvo to find a solution in this regard. At the moment, there is a patch but we recommend you wait a bit until it is a bit more polished.