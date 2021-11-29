That he New York Times Recognize the value of a work is a prestige that, surely, will later be reflected in the promotional strips of said book around the world. So, appearing on your list of the 100 most outstanding books of the year is no small feat. Although it only includes books in English, whether they are originally written in this language or translated, it is a good reading guide for those who are looking for and capturing a good novel to devour or give away. The one for 2021 has already been published and brings twelve editorial novelties that we can already get in the language of cervantes.

Where are you beautiful world, Sally Rooney





After Conversations between friends and Normal people, Rooney once again deploys her ability to analyze human behavior and once again demonstrates why she is one of the most important authors of the moment with a novel that seeks beauty in the chiaroscuro of friendship and in the uncertain future of our planet. Alice, Felix, Eileen and Simon They are still young, but soon they will stop being.. They get together and separate, they want each other and they lie to each other. They have sex, they suffer for love, for their friendships and for the world in which they live. Are they in the last lit room before dark? Will they find a way to believe in a beautiful world?





Where are you, beautiful world: The new novel by the acclaimed author of “Normal People”: 101101 (Random House Literature)

Runaway and queen, Violaine Huisman





Set in the most Parisian chic from the eighties and nineties, Runaway and queen it is a posthumous tribute from one of his daughters to her mother. A raw and beautiful text, peppered with black humor, to exorcise demons and cope with a deep and childish guilt: that of not having managed to keep his mother alive. Parisian and bourgeois by adoption, manic-depressive, a dancer despite her limp, a libertine wife with an even more dissolute husband, Catherine Cremnitz was, first of all, a mother.

Runaway and Queen: 49 (Letter Sensitive)

Burnt sugar, Avni Doshi





Translated into 22 languages ​​and a finalist for the Booker 2020, this is the story of two women who have spent a lifetime charging from misunderstanding. He talks about daughters who do not love their mothers and mothers who did not love their daughters and explores the double edge of the bond that binds them both. Antara’s mother was always an indomitable woman, who despised the conventions of her family, her husband and her time. But now he is losing his memory and Antara wants him to remember. To remember the times that he hurt while wondering how to care for someone who never cared for her.

Burnt sugar (today’s topics)

Chronicles from the happiest country on earth, Wole Soyinka





A funny and bitter political satire on corruption in mystery novel form. In an imaginary Nigeria, but very similar to the real one, a group of rogues, preachers, entrepreneurs and politicians find themselves immersed in a plot of trafficking in human limbs stolen from a hospital. The doctor who unveils this shady business tells his close friend, the fashionable man in the country, who is about to join an important position in the United Nations. But someone seems willing to defend the secret and it soon becomes clear that the enemy is powerful, and can be anywhere. A moving call to mobilize against the abuse of power.

Chronicles from the country of the happiest people on Earth (Literatures)

Cloud city, Anthony Doerr





The young heroes of this novel try to understand the world around them: Anna and Omeir find themselves on opposite sides of the magnificent walls of Constantinople during the siege of the city in 1453; the idealistic Seymour is immersed in a library bombing in present-day Idaho; and Konstance travels aboard a spaceship heading to a new planet. They are all dreamers who find strength and hope in adversity … and they are all united by a book written in ancient Greece that tells of an exceptional journey. A novel for everyone who loves reading, libraries and bookstores.

City of Clouds (SUMA)

Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen





On the eve of Christmas in 1971, a great snowfall is announced in Chicago. Russ Hildebrandt, a pastor at a progressive suburban church, is about to break free from a marriage he considers miserable, unless his wife, Marion, who also has her secrets, anticipates him. Clem, the firstborn, comes from college infused with an extreme moralism that has caused him to make a decision that will wreak havoc. Her sister Becky, until then the queen of her class in high school, has veered sharply into the counterculture. The third son, the brilliant Perry, who has dedicated himself to selling drugs to his classmates, has set out to become a better person. While the youngest, Jay, tries to navigate his way between uncertainty and amazement. A) Yes, all the Hildebrandts pursue a freedom that the other members of the family, each on their own, threaten to restrict.

Crossroads (Narrative Salamander)

Klara and the sun, Kazuo Ishiguro





Klara is an AA, an Artificial Friend, specializing in childcare. She spends her days in a store, waiting for someone to buy her and take her to a house, a home. While you wait, gaze out from the window. He observes the passers-by, their attitudes, their gestures, their way of walking, and he witnesses some episodes that he does not quite understand, such as a strange fight between two taxi drivers. What awaits you in the outside world when you leave the store and go live with a family? This is Kazuo Ishiguro’s first novel after being awarded the Nobel Prize. In it he returns to play with science fiction, as he already did in Never leave me, and gives us a dazzling parable about our world.

Klara and the Sun: 1046 (Panorama of narratives)

February light, Elizabeth Strout





In Crosby, a small town on the Maine coast, not much happens. And yet the stories about the lives of the people who live there contain a whole world. There’s Olive Kitteridge, a retired teacher, irascible, unseemly, of unwavering honesty. It is seventy years old and although it is harder than a rock, it is in tune with the nuances of the human soul. There is Jack Kennison, a former Harvard professor, who desperately seeks the closeness of that strange woman, Olive, always so Olive. Their relationship has the strength of those who cling to life. A moving novel that talks about love and loss, maturity and loneliness, and those unexpected moments of happiness.

February Light (Nefelibata)

Last stop, Casey McQuiston





August, a twenty-three-year-old girl, believes in almost nothing. Neither in the seers, nor in the friendships that are easily made, nor in finding that kind of love that appears in the movies. Then Jane arrives. She is the person that August dreams of meeting in the subway car day after day but soon runs into a big problem: Jane doesn’t just look like a ’70s punk, she is. She’s stuck on that subway line and August will have to use everything he’s tried to leave behind to help her. After all, it may be time to start believing in certain things.

One Last Stop (Young Adult Fiction)

The prophets, Robert Jones Jr.





Isaiah was from Samuel and Samuel was from Isaiah. It had been that way from the beginning, and it was to be that way to the end. In the barn they take care of the animals, but also each other, transforming the hollow construction into a space of human shelter, a source of intimacy and hope in a world ruled by cruel bosses. However, when an older man, also a slave, tries to win favors by preaching the Master’s Gospel on the plantation, the captives begin to turn against their own. The once simple love of Isaiah and Samuel is now seen as sinful and a clear danger to the harmony of the plantation.

A terrible greenery, Benjamin Labatut





The narratives included in this book have a common thread that intertwines them: science, with its searches, attempts, experiments and hypotheses, and the changes that (for better and for worse) it introduces in the world and in our vision of it. Benjamin Labatut has written an unclassifiable and powerfully seductive book that speaks of random discoveries, theories that border on madness, alchemical searches for knowledge and the exploration of the limits of the unknown.

A terrible verdure: 646 (Hispanic Narratives)

What I mean, Joan Didion





Twelve unpublished articles and chronicles in Spanish of Didion under the backbone of what the New Journalism called “the witness narrator”. Written in the early part of her career as a journalist, these concise and incisive texts show the primary interests that made her a writer and cover a wide spectrum of her usual subjects, from the act of writing to the social or political chronicle. Characters such as Orwell, Hemingway, Mapplethorpe, Nancy Reagan, anonymous from Gamblers Anonymous or the admissions director of Stanford University, where it was rejected, parade through its pages.

What I want to say (Random House Literature)

