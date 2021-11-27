LaSalud.mx.- During the 112th Ordinary General Assembly of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in the National Palace, the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, presented its third activity report before the Honorable Technical Council

The official welcomed the meeting, which he described as historic. He said that the pandemic has been the most difficult moment of the institute that he presides.

He highlighted the work of all those involved in the fight against COVID-19 and mentioned having the certainty of having fulfilled their duty by having “233 converted hospitals, 18 expansion units, 47,185 hired workers and the most important data of all, zero rejections, no one was closed the door, no one gave up either, no one stopped, in total 1.5 million cases confirmed by the IMSS, 314 thousand hospitalized, 33 thousand of them without social security. “

He also celebrated that 85% of the population over 18 years of age have at least one dose of vaccine; “If in the first and second waves there was no hospital saturation thanks to the reconversion, in the third wave there was no saturation thanks to vaccination. “

He added that the IMSS demonstrated its experience by carrying out the vaccination campaign and coordinating the special roadrunner brigades in 10 states. Similarly, he indicated that “faced with the risk of saturation, we grew. Given the shortage of staff, we hired again. And we also went back to training and increasing quality. Faced with financial risks, we diversify investments. In the face of economic adversity, and with the pain of some, we collect better.“

During the meeting, the chair Andrés Manuel López Obrador He thanked the IMSS workers for their services during the pandemic, even risking his life. “All the workers of the IMSS and the health sector of our country acted as heroes and heroines. ” In addition, he hoped that the services offered by the institute continue to improve

He recalled that in the 1980s the IMSS-Bienestar was established to serve the open population, thus hospitals were created in communities, in the most remote parts of the country. This system has been around for more than forty years.

“The dream that we have and that we are going to make come true is that we can, together, guarantee that right to medical care and free medicines, that anyone who becomes ill and requires medical attention can go to a public hospital and be attended. “

He pointed out that four aspects will be addressed: first, that there is no shortage of doctors; that there is no shortage of medicines; and improve facilities.

