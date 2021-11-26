We said it a couple of weeks ago, on the occasion of Singles Day on Aliexpress: if you know how to choose the right coupon, this Black Friday 2021 you can save much more than expected.

In addition, buying from Aliexpress Plaza there is nothing to fear regarding increases due to VAT, losses, models incompatible with the applications of our region and others. We present you the eleven best offers made-in-Xiaomi that we have found by diving through Aliexpress. That you enjoy them.

What is AliexPress Plaza?





In case you doubt about it or it has not yet been clear to you, AliExpress Plaza It is an alternative to the traditional Aliexpress that we all know for two simple reasons. The first is that shipments are made directly from warehouses in our country, so the delivery of the products is never delayed more than five or six days, compared to the usual three weeks for an international order.

On the other hand, these products have a Spanish guarantee, they usually present local versions of the products, with instructions in our language and the peace of mind of not facing any unforeseen such as unexpected customs fees or tariff surcharges.

11 unique offers thanks to these exclusive coupons

Before continuing we must remember the three fundamental coupons to always save an extra pinch. If this is your first purchase on the platform, you should know that you can take advantage of these three coupons:

5 euros discount with the code ESNEW5 for 10 euros of purchase.

for 10 euros of purchase. 7 euros discount with the code ESNEW7 for 15 euros of purchase.

for 15 euros of purchase. 8 euros discount with the code ESNEW8 for 20 euros of purchase.

Now, we start with the telephony section:

POCO F3, POCO’s most powerful smartphone for the most powerful price: 233 euros with the coupon “ BFZBANX29 “.

“. Redmi 9A, the small but bully entry-level with 2Gb of RAM and 32Gb of storage for a very meager 71 euros thanks to the coupon “ BFZBANX9 “.

“. The new POCO M4 PRO 5G for 190.99 euros instead of the usual 219.99 euros thanks to the coupon BFZBANX29 . We are referring to the 6 + 128GB version, although you can still get it cheaper if you opt for the option equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

. We are referring to the 6 + 128GB version, although you can still get it cheaper if you opt for the option equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The most stylish featherweight of the brand, the Mi 11 Lite 5G, for 256.69 euros thanks to the coupon AEBF43. This model in black equipped with 6 + 128GB presents almost 50 euros of discount with respect to its RRP.





And if you already have a mobile and what you are looking for is an infallible gift, here we present a good handful of options to buy, save and not make mistakes.

The successful purifier My Air Purifier 3C with more than 20% discount thanks to the previous coupon. In total it stays at a minimum 80.99 euros.

with more than 20% discount thanks to the previous coupon. In total it stays at a minimum 80.99 euros. My Pad 5, which can stay at a very meager 308.99 euros using the code “ AEBF43 “. This model is the global version equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

“. This model is the global version equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Xiaomi’s best-selling headphones on Amazon, the My True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 , now you can buy them for 12.99 euros instead of the usual 17.99 euros. A small bargain to listen to your favorite music without external noise and an extra five euros in your pocket.

, now you can buy them for 12.99 euros instead of the usual 17.99 euros. A small bargain to listen to your favorite music without external noise and an extra five euros in your pocket. Xiaomi’s smartest scale, the My Body Composition Scale 2, it stays at only 19.99 euros instead of its 25 euros of rigor. You do not need coupons, just enter the web, register and process your purchase.

If you are looking for an economic activity bracelet, the My Smart Band 5 it is also on sale. And if you prefer to launch the most advanced model, the Mi Smart Band 6, Xiaomi offers it for 35.59 euros, instead of the usual 39.59 euros. A discount of 5 euros that we can get by putting the code in the basket AEBF4 .

it is also on sale. And if you prefer to launch the most advanced model, the Mi Smart Band 6, Xiaomi offers it for 35.59 euros, instead of the usual 39.59 euros. A discount of 5 euros that we can get by putting the code in the basket . Finally, the Mi Watch Lite also has an interesting discount, from 49.79 euros to just 39.99 euros. How? Using the coupon AEBF30. If you want it even cheaper, on Amazon it is for one euro less, 39.95 euros at home. A brutal reduction of 21 euros compared to its official price.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite – Smart watch, GPS, heart rate control, 11 training models, black



