We could consider 2021 as a rare year because the effects of the pandemic are still being felt. But still we have had a good harvest in terms of platform fictions and now that we are in December we are going to review the 11 best series (both premiere and new seasons) that we have been able to see on Amazon Prime Video.

‘El Cid’ (T2)

Admittedly, its premiere last year caught us a little off guard because we weren’t expecting much and it turns out that it is an example of good medieval fiction that in its second season reaches unusual levels of epic.

‘Cruel Summer’

Maybe a little more under the radar than it might have been good for herself we have a exquisitely sinister mix of genres It has taken us through eight self-concluding episodes with a youthful mystery in between.

‘The Expanse’ (T6)

The final season of ‘The Expanse’ is undoubtedly at the height of what is one of the best science fiction series that we have been able to see in the past decade. A closure that, while somewhat functional, is tremendously effective and satisfying.

‘The Underground Railroad’

The Slavery Story of Barry Jenkins is easily the best thing he’s ever released Amazon this 2021, at least in terms of series. While he delights more in the visual than is advisable, the odyssey he’s leading us on is tough, emotional, and cathartic.

‘Stories to not sleep’

It must be recognized that although something irregular has come out altogether, this recovery of one of the great fictions of the Spanish fantastic is quite commendable. A disparate anthology but with exemplary workss.

‘Invincible’

High hopes were pinned on this series and Robert Kirkman’s animated adaptation of the comic has not disappointed at all: a series as violent as it is knowledgeable of the superhero genre in which it moves. A jewel.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Liane Moriarty’s nine perfect strangers hit the screen in an addictive new duo of David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman. Of all this trend of series set in resorts where people with secrets go, the best.

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’

Pleasantly surprised I have found this series that collects all the spirit of Star Trek in an animated series who amuses himself with the immense cosmic lore of the franchise. Two seasons of having a tremendous time with the crew of the USS Cerritos.

‘Temperance’

The adaptation of the novel by María Dueñas is a very good example of period drama. A spectacular production, at the height of the ambition of the series, which makes it one of the most solid proposals on Spanish television in 2021.

‘Alone’

David Weil gets thoughtful with this great anthology. Seven episodes in which we see several people living their loneliness in a fascinating monologue mode.

‘Them’

This little horror series I had a very difficult mission: trying to get the viewer to go far beyond the inevitable comparison with ‘We’ in this chronicle. A good drama whose visual impeccability helps to forgive some questions of form.