It is becoming more and more common to watch movies on streaming platforms, whether they are original productions of yours, titles that have been exclusively released there or tapes that become part of its catalog after a previous theatrical release. Of all of them there are in this selection of 11 best movies of 2021 on Amazon for now, taking as a reference for their inclusion that they have been released throughout that year in Spain.

‘Boss Level’

A very entertaining film with the spirit of an arcade video game and also the demonstration that Frank Grillo it can withstand the weight of a more ambitious action tape. It has a successful balance between action, tension and fun, without forgetting to find the heart in what it is telling so that its impact on the public is even greater.

Criticism in Espinof

‘The green knight’

David lowery offers his personal vision of the Arthurian story with this film in which the power of images prevails to give it a unique aesthetic of its kind. In return, it may also stretch certain situations more than necessary, something that will not matter to those who are completely hypnotized, but for the rest it can become a nuisance.

Criticism in Espinof

‘The Cover’

A well-intentioned film that explores the search for personal dreams through, curiously, the figure of imitators of great stars. Debut of Secun de la Rosa behind the cameras, who manages to give it a genuine element much more difficult than it seems at first glance. It is a pity that it loses some of its bellows in its final section, but that does not detract from what has been seen until then.

Criticism in Espinof

‘The map of the perfect little things’





A new twist on romantic stories with time travel that various joys gave us in the past. Here you may be missing more news, but in return it offers a charming film well supported by its two protagonists and with an optimistic tone that helps create the ideal climate for the viewer to get carried away instead of thinking about what that could be and was not.

Criticism in Espinof

‘I Care a Lot’





I can not understand how is that Rosamund pike she was not nominated for an Oscar for her outstanding performance here in a type of role that until not long ago seemed reserved exclusively for men. In addition, the film starts with force and bad milk. Then she gets a little more entangled and I think she betrays herself with that outcome, but it’s still worth it despite it.

‘The war of tomorrow’

One of the films that Amazon was able to make thanks to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic was this entertaining blockbuster with time travel that shone as alien creatures came to the fore and sowed destruction in its wake. Beyond that it is an effective pastime at the service of Chris pratt.

Criticism in Espinof

‘No regrets’

A solid film based on one of the most popular characters created by Tom clancy It has two virtues that prevent it from becoming a hobby similar to others. The first is the contribution of Stefano sollima behind the cameras and the second the good work of Michael B. Jordan in front of them.

Criticism in Espinof

‘Synchronic. The limits of time ‘





Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead They are two filmmakers with great ability to propose the most suggestive starting points. Then I think they never finish squeezing them thoroughly and the film in question is no exception. That does not mean that it has a stimulating approach to time travel without ever neglecting its eccentric initial concept.

Criticism in Engadget

‘The Manor’





Blumhouse’s tape for amazon focuses on the helplessness of the elderly as an axis for terror, a fairly common resource lately. He does it from a minimum budget but knowing how to maintain interest in his tight footage, showing impudence in his resolution and with an inspired Barbara Hershey in front of the cast.

‘A werewolf among us’

A funny suspense comedy in which you have to find out who is responsible for a series of crimes that are taking place in a small town and that seem to be the work of a lycanthrope. Quite accessible for all types of audiences, it is true that her story may have been for more, but the good time you spend watching it is not taken away by anyone.

Criticism in Espinof

‘One night in Miami …’





She was aiming for an Oscar nominee, but the Regina king He did not reach so much despite the fact that he knows how to approach a historical meeting between several real characters from the simplicity, counting on an inspired work of his cast. All this reflected from the simplicity to offer an approach to the experience of being African American in the United States during the 20th century from several of its references.

Criticism in Espinof