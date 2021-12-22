We could baptize them as temples of the product, but the following references, Let’s call them gourmet or call them delicatessens are some of the essential addresses to enjoy authentic productions.





So that we understand each other, the Disney World of good food and the dream of any Carpanta. Cheeses, hams, sausages, wines, preserves, oils, vinegars, prepared dishes, smoked meats, foie …

It doesn’t matter what time of year you set your course for them, and even many of them do home deliveries to all of Spain, so you don’t have to complicate yourself to queue or get close to them.

Coalla Gourmet (Gijón, Oviedo and Madrid)

Coalla Gourmet Madrid.

In 2021 they have made the leap to Madrid after more than half a century of Asturian adventure, where they are a true reference. It has a very operational and quite intuitive website where most of its catalog is available.

Wines, many, and also one collection of important cheeses, both national and imported, and many more products. Although they have made the Asturian homeland, their shelves are full of chocolates, Christmas sweets such as panettones, nougats, preserves, honeys, cookies and practically any tasty product that can be bought.

Gijón: Calle San Antonio, 8, and Calle Uría, 4. Oviedo: Calle Asturias, 14. Madrid: Calle de Serrano, 203.

Mantequerías Bravo (Madrid)

Few addresses are more essential in Madrid when it comes to delicatessens than Mantequerías Bravo. In 2021 they will be 90 years old and they continue at the foot of the canyon as a family business on Ayala Street, where it is easy to be fascinated by the shelves, counters and wines that are treasured there.

A essential destination in Madrid which also has its catalog available in a fairly intuitive and practical online store, as well as the possibility of creating custom packs and boxes. One of those places to return to a thousand times and will always continue to surprise you.

Ayala Street, 24.

Casa Ortega 1939 (Ciudad Real)

A institution that exceeds 80 years of life and that from Alcázar de San Juan they have positioned themselves as an off-road gourmet benchmark, capable of reaching any corner of Spain. In addition to several thousand different wines, they also work with numerous food products, most of them present on their website.

Although all the imaginable delicatessen fits on its doors, perhaps the most relevant thing is to mention that Casa Ortega has its own butcher shop, so it is common for fresh products to enter their orders. Similarly, they have the possibility of designing custom Christmas baskets. Physically it can be found in various municipalities of Ciudad Real, where the brand originates from.

Alcazar de San Juan: Food Market; Multicines Building, Avenida de la Constitución S / N; Factory Store, Avenida Serna de Palacio, 1. Tomelloso; Calle Campo, 4. Herencia; Calle Iglesia, 18. Campo de Criptana, Calle Virgen de Criptana. Pedro Muñoz; Calle Virgen, 21.

Doña Tomasa (Santander and Madrid)

The adventure of this young gourmet shop begins with a journey through several generations of Cantabrian fishermen and canners, dedicated to rubbing and preserving some of the best anchovies in the Cantabrian Sea, until a few years ago they opened their first physical store, although it can also be purchased through their website.

The references are not abundant, but they are of the highest quality, especially its anchovies, A true cult object for lovers of salted fish. In addition to them, they also include sausages, foie gras, canned fish and cheeses that are packaged under their own brand.

Madrid: Calle del General Pardiñas, 71. Santander: Calle Hernán Cortés, 37.

Pastry shops Mallorca (Madrid)

Although they have turned ninety years old, one of the maximum exponents of Madrid pastry and confectionery, The universe of Mallorca is not limited to the creation of sweets, breads or cakes, but also to a repertoire of savory that is well worth knowing.

Have fair fame for its prepared dishes and also the Christmas baskets that they prepare, some already pre-designed and others to suit the consumer, where there is no shortage of oils, wines, foie gras, Iberian products, cheeses and the most traditional Christmas sweets.

Addresses.

Amaiketako (San Sebastián and Madrid)

Three friends from San Sebastian started on this adventure in 2015 with the aim of touring Spain packaging gourmet products of the highest quality, from canned fish to canned vegetables, through cheeses, sweets, wines, vermouths, oils, pickles, breads, rice, pasta … All of them can be purchased through its website.

In 2018 they expanded the team and also They opened a physical store in the Mercado de San Miguel, in the center of Madrid, where they have a space with some of their references and where they also serve pintxos and vermouth on site.

Amaiketako post, Mercado de San Miguel, Pl. De San Miguel, s / n. Donostia-San Sebastián: Calle Zarautz, 2.

Lukas Gourmet (San Sebastián and Zarautz)

They opened almost 40 years ago in Zarauz and 20 years later they made the leap to Donosti, where they have three physical stores in which wines, cheeses, sausages, preserves, oils, condiments, sweets … In that sense, they also have fresh products, especially one high level butcher shop.

A deployment that is also consolidated with ready meals which are even sold by other delicatessens – such is the level of Lukas Gourmet-. All of this is also present on its website and in its stores.

Donostia-San Sebastián. Building Hotel María Cristina, Calle de la República Argentina, 4. Julio Caro Baroja Plaza, 1. Avenida de Sancho el Sabio, 22. Zarautz: Calle Hegoalde, 10.

From Job to Job (Malaga)

A peculiarity that surprises from Malaga because it is not a typical gourmet shop, but a producers collection which are also separated from each other. Rather, it is a market place that touches oils, Iberian sausages, Catalan sausages, smoked meats, pickles, seafood, foie and fresh duck …

A luxury with highly selected suppliers such as Cal Rovira, Castro y González, Cárnicas Luismi or Set & Ros oils that are distributed throughout Spain through this website where only the best of each house enters.

Cuenllas (Madrid)

Another illustrious Madrid business, famous for its first establishment, where wines and delicatessens coexist, on Ferraz street, which has been expanding into the hospitality industry, becoming one of the best restaurants to enjoy wine in Spain. In addition to that, they grew to Half Ration, at the Urso hotel, and now they have also opened another point of sale.

Not far from the hotel, on Calle Orellana, is Salesas necklaces, a discreet store where wine is the protagonist and that serves as a point of sale for the public of highly selected products. However, the Cuenllas website houses most of its catalog, although the predominance is oenological, there are also gastronomic details of the highest level.

Ferraz Street 3 and 5; Calle de Orellana, 4.

Mantequería Andrés (Madrid)

These groceries from Madrid claim to be the oldest in Spain (its opening dates back to 1870), so there is no shortage of wickers for it. Only they have evolved to become a indispensable point for everything that means good food.

The repertoire, also available on its website, is very varied, although to see the place, in the El Rastro area, it is worth visiting and seeing first-hand its select delicatessen, its legumes, preserves, sweets, breads … and so on with all kinds of products.

Paseo de los Olmos 3.

Peña Delicatessen (Madrid)

Another classic of the capital, located in the Chamartín Market, which also adds an important presence of spirits, wines and beers to its selection of national and international delicatessen. Next to them and perhaps most notorious, a supply of very powerful fresh in beef, Iberian and suckling pig that makes them a Christmas option to always keep in mind.

Good part of your portfolio is labeled with your own brand, quite abundant in references of preserves, breads, sweets and cookies, as well as importing some signature cheeses that are truly difficult to find in Spain.

Peña Delicatessen. Bolivia Street, 9.

