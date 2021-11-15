We collect the best comic series that you can see on Disney +, you will not stop laughing.

Disney + is one of the largest movie and series platforms in the world, with more than 118 million users. You may think that it is a place to find great animated films or science fiction series, but also there are many comedies on Disney + that are worthwhile. For that reason we have compiled the best comedies, most with short chapters, from Disney + so you don’t miss a single one.

The best comedy series you can see on Disney +

On Disney + we also have a lot of laughs And with these comedy series you will not stop laughing, these are the most outstanding comic series of Disney +:

The Simpsons

Futurama

How I Met Your Mother

Cougar Town

Family Guy

The Mister

Father made in USA

The one that looms

Modern family

Bob’s burguers

New Girl

The Simpsons

The Simpsons (in English: The Simpsons) is an American series of comedy, in animation format, created by Matt Groening for Fox Broadcasting Company and broadcast in various countries around the world. The series is a satire on American society that narrates the life and daily life of a middle-class family in that country. Family members are Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie Simpson and they live in a fictional town called Springfield.

Year: 1989-present.

Comedy genre.

Seasons: 32.

Duration of each episode: 24 minutes.

Futurama

Futurama is an animated television series created by Matt Groening, creator of the popular comedy series The Simpsons. The series follows the adventures of a pizza delivery man, Philip Fry, who on December 31, 1999 accidentally stumbles and falls into a cryogenic capsule and wakes up a thousand years later.

Year: 1999-2010.

Comedy genre.

Seasons: 10.

Duration of each episode: 23 minutes.

how I Met Your Mother

How I met yout mother, How I met your mother in Spanish, is one of the current series that has best captured the essence of Friends. In this case we have five friends, who also live in New York, and who live all kinds of stories with each other. We have romantic relationships between the group, a Joey Tribbiani-style flirt, and tons of hilarious stories.

The humor series revolves around the story of Ted and how he found his wife, which later will be the mother of their children. The story is told by Ted himself to his children, remembering all the stories he lived with his friends when he was 20 years old.

Year: 2005-2014.

Comedy genre.

Seasons: 9.

Duration of each episode: 22 minutes.

Cougar Town

The series focuses on a woman Newly divorced, Jules Cobb played by Courteney Cox, who re-enters the difficult scene of dating with men younger (what is known as a “cougar”) while living with her 17-year-old son. Throughout this journey of self-discovery, he surrounds himself with other divorced colleagues.

The funny thing about Cougar Town, and that you will love it if you liked Friends, is that there are three guest stars that come out throughout the series, plus Courteney Cox (Monica). Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) arrives in season one as a dermatologist, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) appears in season two as Glenn, Jules’ therapist, and Matthew Perry (Chandler) appears in season five as the millionaire who proposes to her. Jules.

Year: 2009-2015.

Comedy genre.

Seasons: 6.

Duration of each episode: 21 minutes.

Family Guy

Family Guy (known in Spanish as Family Guy) is an American animated television series for adults, created by the director, screenwriter and singer Seth macfarlane. The series focuses on the Griffin, a dysfunctional family whose components are: parents Peter and Lois; his children Meg, Chris, and Stewie; and his anthropomorphic dog Brian. The series is set in the fictional town of Quahog, Rhode Island.

Year: 1999-2016.

Comedy genre.

Seasons: 19.

Duration of each episode: 23 minutes.

The Mister

Following his expulsion from the NCAA, a Men’s basketball coach ends up working at a select girls’ college. He soon discovers that teenage girls demand empathy and vulnerability, concepts unknown to him. Thanks to them, Marvyn begins to become the person he has always wanted to be. The girls learn to believe in themselves and find their place, on and off the court.

Year: 2021.

Comedy genre.

Seasons: 1.

Duration of each episode: 45 minutes.

Father made in USA

Animated comedy starring Stan Smith, a CIA agent based in Langley Falls, Virginia, obsessed with national security. His family, a talking fish and an alien he rescued from Area 51, keep Stan busy as he tries to prevent any terrorist action in the US.

Year: 2005-2020.

Comedy genre.

Seasons: 17.

Duration of each episode: 23 minutes.

The one that looms

The one that is coming takes us to the urbanization Montepinar viewpoint, a residential complex located on the outskirts of a large city, and the moment the new tenants begin to arrive at the building the madness begins. One of the most successful Spanish series with many seasons leading.

Year: 2007-present.

Comedy genre.

Seasons: 11.

Duration of each episode: 75-80 minutes.

Modern family

Modern Family is an unusual series that we about the life of a very complicated, disorganized but very funny big family. We have a divorced father, Jay Pritchett, who has remarried a young Colombian woman, a daughter who married her college boyfriend, and a gay son who lives with his partner. An example of a modern family, but with far from normal stories.

We have a great family made up of 3 other different families who live really funny stories. The most curious thing about the series is that it is recorded in a mockumentary format, so that from time to time the characters talk to the camera explaining certain scenes.

Year: 2009-2020.

Comedy genre.

Seasons: 11.

Duration of each episode: 22 minutes.

Bob’s burguers

Animated series that follows the ups and downs of the Belchers, a family that runs a small-time restaurant: Bob’s Burguers. The creator of the series is Loren Bouchard, and his series focuses on the family and also playing with comic work situations.

Year: 2011-present.

Comedy genre.

Seasons: 11.

Duration of each episode: 23 minutes.

New girl

This series mixes elements of comedy and drama showing a modern perspective on friendship and love. The Serie revolves around Jess, played by Zooey Deschanel, an unusual teacher, who moves into an apartment in Los Angeles with three men, Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Winston (Lamorne Morris), after her boyfriend cheats on her.

In this series again we have young friends who live all kinds of stories, including love stories with each other. The series has already ended and we have 7 seasons of which enjoy more than 150 episodes.

Year: 2011-2018.

Comedy genre.

Seasons: 7.

Duration of each episode: 22 minutes.

With these series that you can see on Disney + you will not stop laughing, most of them have many seasons, so they are successful series. If you want to have a good time, you know what you can see.

