If you are already thinking about your menus for the Christmas holidays, surely a fish dish will fall in some of them, that is why today I am going to propose the 101 fish recipes for this Christmas With which you will have guaranteed success and, being easy and simple recipes, you will not get too complicated in the kitchen.

Organizing in advance is the best thing you can do, because in addition to avoiding last-minute rush, you will surely find the ingredients needed for these recipes at a more affordable price What if you wait for the last days before parties. Let’s see how many of these proposals win you over.

Cod

Both in its salty version or if you buy it fresh, cod is a very versatile fish with which you can prepare a lot of appetizing dishes. Remember to desalt it well in advance if you choose it salted, immersing it in cold water for a day and changing the water three or four times. We propose an exotic recipe such as the tandoori-style cod goujons, but you can also look great (and without going crazy in the kitchen) with the traditional Portuguese recipe for golden cod, whose recipe we display right here

Golden bacalado

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and, meanwhile, cut the onion into very fine julienne strips so that it cooks faster. We poach it over medium-low heat for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally so it doesn’t burn. We cover with a lid so that the steam generated inside the pan accelerates this step for a few minutes. We beat the eggs and cream (optional) in a bowl and reserve them. When the onion is poached, add the desalted cod crumbs, stir and cook over high heat for a couple of minutes. When the cod has changed color and has become opaque, add the straw bag potatoes and stir again until they are integrated. Add the eggs and cream to the pan, stir and lower the heat. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, for two or three minutes or until the egg is set but still juicy. We adjust the salt and pepper point and serve with black olives and fresh parsley.

Other recipes with cod

Hake

Hake is a fish with a very mild flavor, so It tends to be liked by everyone, both children and adults, so you will surely be victorious if you decide on this fish that also combines very well with almost all the ingredients. We propose a traditional Galician hake, an elegant wellington fish muslin that also has salmon or some hake dumplings in a white wine sauce, a simple dish that you can serve in individual casseroles to give it a festive appearance.

Other recipes with hake

Beautiful

The characteristics of this fish, with a consistent and tasty meat, make it especially suitable for cooking great traditional dishes as offers more possibilities when preparing and preserving it than many other fish. I propose three recipes to cook it, an Asturian-style kettle, a tuna sorropotún and a microwave tuna cake.

Bass

Sea bass or snook, on the Christmas menu of many households, it represents the main dish, prepared according to the custom of each region, especially according to the traditional recipe of presenting it with a salt crust roasted in the oven. The name of seabass comes from the Latin “lupa”, which means she-wolf, due to the fame this fish has as a predatory animal and the aggressive and brazen way with which it attacks its prey. Other ways of presenting it are roasted with root vegetables with cider and cider with clams and Donostiarra.

Tuna

When cooking a tuna dish It is advisable to know that the cooking must be short, to prevent the meat from drying out. It can be prepared in all ways: grilled with garlic, baked accompanied by potatoes or peppers, grilled, en papillote with vegetables, casserole with tomato, etc. My suggestions for serving this fish are: poke salad of tuna and seaweed with avocado, tuna tataki with ponzu sauce, if you like spicy a puttanesca tuna and, finally, a tuna tartare.

Salmon

Although it is not a fish that has traditionally been found on our coasts, there has been a notable increase in its consumption in our country in recent years, so we have a large number of recipes to serve it, something very advisable due to its multiple nutritional advantages. I suggest you prepare an easy and delicious salmon with wine, a salty tart with salmon, spinach and gorgonzola cheese or some simple skewers of salmon marinated in soy and sesame oil.

Other recipes with salmon

Snuff

Monkfish is one of the fish that is best to buy in advance before the Christmas holidays as it can suffer a considerable price increase. Is about a variety with great tare if we want to take advantage of only the meat partIt has a huge head that we can save for other preparations, especially broths and creams. I propose five ways to serve this fish for Christmas: a festive monkfish in cider with clams and prawns, a tasty monkfish in American sauce, monkfish wellington, maritime stew of monkfish and monkfish in green coriander sauce

Other fish and seafood

In addition to the fish that I have previously included, there are many other seafood products that you can use to prepare your festive menus, depending a little on what you find in the market. So that you know how to get the most out of them, I leave you a list of recipes so that you can choose from among them the ones that appeal to you the most, I assure you that you will not be disappointed:

Direct to the Paladar Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our recipes, nutrition information and gastronomy news every day.

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Directly to the Paladar | 71 quick and easy dessert recipes



Directly to the Paladar | The 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus to get it right for sure