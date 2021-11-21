Little by little it seems that at last MIUI 13 is very close to becoming a reality. We have talked at length about the possible release date of MIUI 13, and the reality is that now it does seem that we are a few weeks away from it being true. Yesterday the first to be updated were filtered, and now the list of no less than 100 mobiles that will receive it.
With the huge range of phones that Xiaomi has, it is clear that the list of upgradeable phones is not going to be exactly short. And you just have to see the one that has now been leaked, which shows us practically a hundred.
All who will update
Yesterday what we told you was that MIUI 13 it was going to hit a handful of devices first. And it was not a prediction, but rather it was based on those who already had a stable version of the cape ready to be released when the time is right.
But now that list is expanded, and what we have been able to see today is the list of mobiles that will receive MIUI 13 over the next few months, which should not have as many problems when updating as their predecessors. You can see this list below, and it includes an extensive list of devices, because there are not only mobiles, but also the latest tablets from the Chinese firm.
Xiaomi phones that will receive MIUI 13
- Wed 10
- My 10S
- Mi 10 Pro
- My 10 Lite
- Mi 10 Lite Zoom
- Mi 10 Ultra
- My 10T
- My 10T Pro
- My 10i
- My 10T Lite
- Wed 11
- My 11 Pro
- My 11 Ultra
- My 11i
- My 11X Pro
- My 11X
- My 11 Lite
- My 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
Xiaomi and Redmi phones with MIUI 13 based on Android 11
- Wed 9
- We 9 SE
- My 9 Lite
- Mi 9 Pro 5G
- My 9T
- My 9T Pro
- My CC 9
- My CC 9 Pro
- Redmi 9A
- Redmi 9AT
- Redmi 9i
- Redmi 9A Sport
- Redmi 9i Sport
- Redmi 9C
- Redmi 9C NFC
- Redmi 9 Prime
- Redmi 9
- Redmi 10X 4G
Redmi Note phones with MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- Redmi Note 8 2021
- Redmi Note 9 4G
- Redmi Note 9 5G
- Redmi Note 9T 5G
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 10S
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi Note phones with MIUI 13 based on Android 11
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi Note 8T
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 9
Pocophone phones with MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- POCO F2 Pro
- LITTLE F3
- LITTLE F3 GT
- LITTLE X2
- POCO X3 NFC
- POCO X3 Pro
- LITTLE X3 GT
- LITTLE M3
- LITTLE M2 Pro
- LITTLE M3 Pro 5G
- LITTLE M4 Pro 5G
Pocophone phones with MIUI 13 based on Android 11
- LITTLE M2
- LITTLE M2 Reloaded
- LITTLE C3
- LITTLE C31
We can see both mobile phones from the “Mi” range and the Chinese and Indian Redmi K themselves, which you know that in Europe they have arrived with different names. There is also a list of Redmi mobiles that they will update, as well as the Redmi Note, as well as the Poco, which they will also update. within this list we can also see which phones will update to the new one layer with Android 11, and which ones will do it with Android 12.
This list, if it is cleaned for the phones that we have in Spain, is much lower, because as we say, the different versions for different markets make the list very fat. Of course, you have to be very clear that This list is provisional, and it is not official. some, so it must be taken into account that there could be changes.
Mobiles that already have MIUI 13 prepared
As we told you yesterday, there are a handful of phones that already have a stable beta version of MIUI 13, which means that they will be the first to update. Although of those that have been sold in Spain, there are only four of them, which are the Xiaomi MI 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and the Xiaomi Mi 10S. Let’s see if it is true that MIUI 13 ends all the problems that we have encountered in MIUI 12 at once.