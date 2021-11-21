Yesterday what we told you was that MIUI 13 it was going to hit a handful of devices first. And it was not a prediction, but rather it was based on those who already had a stable version of the cape ready to be released when the time is right.

With the huge range of phones that Xiaomi has, it is clear that the list of upgradeable phones is not going to be exactly short. And you just have to see the one that has now been leaked, which shows us practically a hundred.

But now that list is expanded, and what we have been able to see today is the list of mobiles that will receive MIUI 13 over the next few months, which should not have as many problems when updating as their predecessors. You can see this list below, and it includes an extensive list of devices, because there are not only mobiles, but also the latest tablets from the Chinese firm.

Xiaomi phones that will receive MIUI 13

Wed 10

My 10S

Mi 10 Pro

My 10 Lite

Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Mi 10 Ultra

My 10T

My 10T Pro

My 10i

My 10T Lite

Wed 11

My 11 Pro

My 11 Ultra

My 11i

My 11X Pro

My 11X

My 11 Lite

My 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi and Redmi phones with MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Wed 9

We 9 SE

My 9 Lite

Mi 9 Pro 5G

My 9T

My 9T Pro

My CC 9

My CC 9 Pro

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9AT

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9A Sport

Redmi 9i Sport

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9C NFC

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi Note phones with MIUI 13 based on Android 12

Redmi Note 8 2021

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note phones with MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 9

Pocophone phones with MIUI 13 based on Android 12

POCO F2 Pro

LITTLE F3

LITTLE F3 GT

LITTLE X2

POCO X3 NFC

POCO X3 Pro

LITTLE X3 GT

LITTLE M3

LITTLE M2 Pro

LITTLE M3 Pro 5G

LITTLE M4 Pro 5G

Pocophone phones with MIUI 13 based on Android 11

LITTLE M2

LITTLE M2 Reloaded

LITTLE C3

LITTLE C31

We can see both mobile phones from the “Mi” range and the Chinese and Indian Redmi K themselves, which you know that in Europe they have arrived with different names. There is also a list of Redmi mobiles that they will update, as well as the Redmi Note, as well as the Poco, which they will also update. within this list we can also see which phones will update to the new one layer with Android 11, and which ones will do it with Android 12.

This list, if it is cleaned for the phones that we have in Spain, is much lower, because as we say, the different versions for different markets make the list very fat. Of course, you have to be very clear that This list is provisional, and it is not official. some, so it must be taken into account that there could be changes.

Mobiles that already have MIUI 13 prepared

As we told you yesterday, there are a handful of phones that already have a stable beta version of MIUI 13, which means that they will be the first to update. Although of those that have been sold in Spain, there are only four of them, which are the Xiaomi MI 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and the Xiaomi Mi 10S. Let’s see if it is true that MIUI 13 ends all the problems that we have encountered in MIUI 12 at once.