Serial production of the long-awaited electric Chevrolet Silverado will begin in early 2023. A model that is set to rival, among others, the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T. It will be equipped with Ultium technology from General Motors.

General Motors has started up all the machinery with the aim of becoming in North America a benchmark for 100% electric mobility in the pick-up market. The arrival of the new GMC Hummer EV on the market is just the beginning of an ambitious product offensive. The colossus of the American automotive industry will raise its bet with the launch of the Chevrolet Silverado 100% electric.

The Chevrolet Silverado struggles in a segment that accounts for a very important portion of new vehicle registrations in the United States. A relevant category in which manufacturers have started the electrification process at the highest level. A specialized media has echoed a very important information that allows shedding light on when will be available in dealerships the new Chevrolet Silverado EV.

The Chevrolet Silverado has recently undergone a tune-up

Electric Chevrolet Silverado production to begin in 2023



Doug Parks, Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain for General Motors, has provided some clues as to when the new electric Silverado will begin manufacturing. According to the information collected, Chevrolet Silverado EV production will begin in early 2023. Therefore, it will be in the first semester of said year when it will arrive at the dealerships.

The launch of the new Silverado EV is scheduled for next January. It will take place within the framework of the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada (United States). General Motors CEO Mary Barra will deliver a speech during the opening ceremony.

By the time its assault on the North American market materializes, the new Silverado EV will not be alone. And it is expected that in a short space of time the supply of full-size electric pick-ups. It will have to face, among other rivals, the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck. Similarly, there will also be an electric RAM pick-up.

Chevrolet Begins Unveiling High-Tech Future Electric Silverado Read news

The autonomy of the Chevrolet Silverado EV points to 600 km

Chevrolet hasn’t given many technical details regarding the future electric Silverado. However, the reports available to date provide a fairly clear idea of ​​the roadmap that the brand is following. It is expected to use General Motors Ultium technology. The objective is none other than offer a range that exceeds 600 kilometers.

Steve Carlisle himself, President of GM North America, pointed out a few months ago that this new electric model will not necessarily be a simple derivative of the gasoline-powered Silverado currently available at dealerships. The mass production process will take place at a GM facility located in Detroit.