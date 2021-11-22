In the final stretch of this month of November, Black Friday deals have reached many stores in advance, as has happened in the Microsoft Store, which is already offering the most succulent discounts on almost 1,000 games for both Xbox and PC players. As most of you know, the Xbox Black Friday offers will be available until December 3, so for all of you who are interested in hunting the best discounts, from SomosXbox we bring you an interesting top with the 10 Xbox Black Friday deals you can’t miss.

Before continuing and showing you the top 10 Xbox Black Friday offers that you cannot miss, we remind you that you can also take a look at other of our articles where we have collected all Black Friday deals on Xbox 360 games and in all Black Friday offers on PC games. If more delay, we leave you with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S games with the best offers of this Black Friday 2021.

All Black Friday offers on Xbox One and Xbox Series X games | S

The 10 Xbox Black Friday deals you can’t miss

BioShock: The Collection

It includes:

– BioShock Remastered

– BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition

– BioShock 2 Remastered 80% € 9.99