As there are many people who use Gmail, what better way than to tell you some of the best tips and tricks that we can give you to make everything go smoother and easier with Google email.

Gmail is one of the most used email services in the world and as such, it also has certain capabilities that may go unnoticed by many users, thanks to which everything will be easier.

With some tricks and tips you can make your Gmail account work better, be more fluid and, above all, make your life easier.

But we will also see tips to improve the security of the account and make it more difficult for you to have a problem in this regard.

If we are receiving messages that we have ever subscribed to, but the volume is already unacceptable, the best is cancel those subscriptions, since the only thing they do is take up memory that could be used for really important things.

To achieve this, you must observe that, in all emails of this type, at the bottom and in small print, there must be a button that says something similar to Drop out, place that you must click so that they do not send you more.

If you come across such a message and have nowhere to unsubscribe, you can block it by clicking on the three dots in the upper right corner of the message.

A pop-up menu will appear with various options, including blocking the sender and reporting the message as spam. By clicking this option, Gmail will block such messages in the future.

Filter messages

We can filter messages to keep them in a certain order, especially if we receive many emails per day.

It is something that will make us more comfortable identifying the messages that we are receiving. For that you have to do:

First we click on the icon Setting (appears above in the shape of a gear).

(appears above in the shape of a gear). Then we choose See all settings .

. We open the tab Filters and blocked addresses .

. Next, we select Create a filter.

At that time we must fill in the form that comes out to our liking.

That is, we can create it for those emails that contain a certain word or with a precise size and even those that have an attached file.

Two-step verification

It is very convenient to activate two-step authentication, since it is the best way to protect our Gmail account from possible attacks, since we already know that everything that has to do with Google is very attractive to hackers.

Let’s see how it is done:

We log in to myaccount.google.com

We click on the Security tab.

Click on Two-step verification and click on Start.

We enter our password Google to confirm that it is us.

Google to confirm that it is us. We click on Try it now.

We touch Yes in the Google pop-up window that appears on our phone or tablet.

in the Google pop-up window that appears on our phone or tablet. We confirm our phone number as a backup option in case Google doesn’t work.

as a backup option in case Google doesn’t work. We enter the code that has been sent by text message to our smartphone and then click on Next .

. It is time to click on Enable to enable two-factor authentication .

. After this, the two-step authentication is already activated.

Undo a sent message

It has happened to all of us send an email and just when we have sent it we have realized that it was not just what we wanted to send or it was not the recipient.

Well, Gmail has a very interesting ability. You have the option to undo it with a small popup message located at the bottom of the display screen.

By default, you only have 5 seconds after a message is sent to undo it.

However, this time can be extended up to 30 seconds, by doing the following:

We came in Setting and then click on See all settings .

and then click on . In the tab general we must observe that the fourth option that appears is Undo send .

we must observe that the fourth option that appears is . Now we simply switch between 5, 10, 20 or 30 seconds from the drop-down menu and your changes will be saved automatically.

Smart Writing

Smart writing uses predictive text and suggests phrases at the time we are writing an email.

We can take advantage of these automatic compositions to complete what we are writing. But not everything stops there, but Gmail has a system (Smart Compose) to ensure that our messages are perfectly written and with the appropriate grammar.

This function is activated as standard in all Gmail, although it can be deactivated if we are not satisfied with what it offers us.

With these simple Gmail tricks you will be able to use Google mail on your computer or mobile phone much more easily and fluently to be more productive.

Keyboard shortcuts

Gmail has keyboard shortcuts at our disposal that can often be really interesting to make certain actions easier.

To enable these shortcuts you must do the following:

We open the Gmail Settings and we click on See all configurations .

and we click on . On general Let’s go down until we find

Let’s go down until we find It is time to click on Enable key combinations .

. Do not forget to go down all the way and click on Save Changes.

From that moment all the Gmail key combinations will work, so we are going to do many things more quickly thanks to the keyboard.

It is undoubtedly a good way to save time writing or doing certain tasks.

Notice of read

Gmail does not have any audible or similar form to inform you about new messages that have arrived.

What we can do is enable a notification icon to help us. This is accomplished in the following way:

We go back to Setting and See all settings.

and We choose the tab Advanced .

. At the end of the list of options we will see that it appears Unread message icon .

. We have to enable this option and then click on Save Changes.

Hide access to Google Meet and Google Chat

As in recent times video calls and video conferences have become so fashionable, since many people spent many months at home working, Google put shortcuts within Gmail for apps of that type.

If we want to remove them there is no problem, since you only have to carry out other steps:

Let’s go to the Setting Gmail and then click on See all settings .

Gmail and then click on . Then we click on Chat and Meet .

. Next we must give No in option Chat already Hide the Meet section in the main menu where it says Meet .

in option already where it says . Let’s not forget to click on Save changes.

Disable Google AI

Although many find all the functions of Google’s Artificial Intelligence within Gmail very useful, there are also people who annoy them or do not feel at all comfortable with them.

That is why they can be disabled very easily:

We go back to Setting and then to See all settings .

and then to . In the tab general we must go to Smart writing and click on Disable typing suggestions, then in Smart Compose Personalization Click on Personalization disabled.

Gmail add-ons

If we enter Gmail from the web, we will see how a minimized one appears on the right side of the screen. applications section that we can open such as Calendar, Keep, Tasks or Contacts.

If we do click on the + at the bottom We can add new tools to complete all this, such as Zoom, Box, Slack or Dropbox among others.

This can be useful for some other user.

We hope that with all these tips and tricks you can configure Gmail to your liking and that everything goes smoother and also more secure.

If you decide to try everything we have told you, you can tell us what your experience has been on our social networks.