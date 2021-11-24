We collect the 10 most watched Netflix series and movies in the last week.

Netflix recently released a very interesting tool in which it updates the Most viewed series and movies on your platform in the last 7 days. Without a doubt, it is something very useful, both to discover new and quality content and to see the success of certain productions.

This has been the most watched on Netflix, both in Spain and in the world, during the Week of November 15-21, 2021:

Top series in Spain

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 Bail Love: Season 1 The Blacklist: Season 8 Where’s Marta ?: Miniseries Arcane: Season 1 The Good Doctor: Season 4 Things to Clean: Miniseries The Queen of Flow: Season 1 Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 Nobody lives here: Season 4

Top movies in Spain

Red alert If I were rich Bad Boys for Life Princess Swap 3 How hard is love! The army of thieves The Croods Jason bourne The harder will be the fall 7 prisoners

Top series global (English speaking)

Arcane: Season 1 Tiger king 2 Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 Things to Clean: Miniseries You: Season 3 Cowboy Bebop: Season 1 Dynasty: Season 4 Locke & Key: Season 2 You: Season 2 Big Mouth: Season 5

Top global movies (English speaking)

Red alert Princess Swap 3 How hard is love! A spy and a half The harder will be the fall The Croods The army of thieves Trolls Squad 6 Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Top series global (non-English speaking)

Heading to Hell: Season 1 The Queen of Flow: Season 2 The Squid Game: Season 1 The King’s Affection: Season 1 Carinha de Anjo: Season 1 Love is like cha-cha: Season 1 Christmas Flow: Season 1 The Queen of Flow: Season 1 Bail Love: Season 1 I’m Betty the Ugly: Season 1

Top global movies (non-English speaking)

Love without measure 7 prisoners Yara Fire night The outbreak of the news Love me so much The Claus family Earwig and the witch The forgotten battle Love is a temple

