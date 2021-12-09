The 10 most popular songs of the week in some countries of the Americas and Spain.

ARGENTINA

1.- “Bar” – Tini and L-Ghent

2.- “Red heels” – Sebastián Yatra

3.- “Indigo” – Camilo and Evaluna Montaner

4.- “Baby” – Nicki Nicole

5.- “Bad accustomed” – Mau and Ricky and María Becerra

6.- “Pendejo” – Enrique Iglesias

7.- “La funka” – Ozuna

8.- “Sobrio” – Maluma

9.- “Fast slow” – Emilia and Tiago PZK

10.- “Blows in the heart” – The Authentic Decadents and Natalia Lafourcade

(Source: The Top 40)

CHILI

1.- “Red heels” – Sebastián Yatra

2.- “Easy On Me” – Adele

3.- “Shivers” – Ed Sheeran

4.- “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)” – Elton John and Dua Lipa

5.- “The old skul” – Rauw Alejandro

6.- “Skate” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

7.- “Volví” – Adventure and Bad Bunny

8.- “La funka” – Ozuna

9.- “Sal y perrea” – Sech

10.- “Mon Amour (remix)” – zzoilo y Aitana

(Source: The Top 40)

COLOMBIA

1.- “Vacaxiones” – Feid

2.- “Red heels” – Sebastián Yatra

3.- “Monastery” – Feid and Ryan Castro

4.- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

5.- “Sorry BB: /” – Tainy, Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas

6.- “Indigo” – Camilo and Evaluna Montaner

7.- “If you knew” – Feid

8.- “Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles, Lenny Tavárez

9.- “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny

10.- “Love nwantiti (remix)” – CKay, Dj Yo! and Ax’el

(Source: The Top 40)

SPAIN

1.- “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)” – Elton John and Dua Lipa

2.- “Easy On Me” – Adele

3.- “Shivers” – Ed Sheeran

4.- “Berlin” – Aitana

5.- “Heat waves” – Glass Animals

6.- “Tropical climate” – Dani Fernández

7.- “Red heels” – Sebastián Yatra

8.- “Libertad” – Nil Moliner

9.- “Mon amour (remix)” – zzoilo y Aitana

10.- “Loco” – Justin Quiles, Chimbala and Zion & Lennox

(Source: The Top 40)

MEXICO

1.- “Red heels” – Sebastián Yatra

2.- “Sorry BB: /” – Tainy, Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas

3.- “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)” – Elton John and Dua Lipa

4.- “Indigo” – Camilo and Evaluna Montaner

5.- “Easy On Me” – Adele

6.- “Mon amour (remix)” – zzoilo y Aitana

7.- “Brindo” – Mario Bautista

8.- “Pepas” – Farruko

9.- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

10.- “As I did it” – Matisse, Carín León

(Source: The Top 40)

VENEZUELA

1.- “I don’t listen to advice” – Yetsi

2.- “Flowcito” – Aran One

3.- “Tuki Tuki” – Pucho and Tucutu, Gente de Zona and Motiff with Tony Succar

4.- “From lune to lune” – Illegal

5.- “Los cachos” – Guaynaa, Servando and Florentino

6.- “If I’m crazy” – Sanluis and Fonseca

7.- “Tell me how I do it” – Nelson Arrieta, Ronald Borjas, Oscarcito

8.- “You already lost me” – Bitoqueao

9.- “I am Latino” – The Adolescents

10.- “The drink” – Kent James

(Source: Record Report)