The 10 most popular songs of the week in some countries of the Americas and Spain.
ARGENTINA
1.- “Bar” – Tini and L-Ghent
2.- “Red heels” – Sebastián Yatra
3.- “Indigo” – Camilo and Evaluna Montaner
4.- “Baby” – Nicki Nicole
5.- “Bad accustomed” – Mau and Ricky and María Becerra
6.- “Pendejo” – Enrique Iglesias
7.- “La funka” – Ozuna
8.- “Sobrio” – Maluma
9.- “Fast slow” – Emilia and Tiago PZK
10.- “Blows in the heart” – The Authentic Decadents and Natalia Lafourcade
(Source: The Top 40)
CHILI
1.- “Red heels” – Sebastián Yatra
2.- “Easy On Me” – Adele
3.- “Shivers” – Ed Sheeran
4.- “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)” – Elton John and Dua Lipa
5.- “The old skul” – Rauw Alejandro
6.- “Skate” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
7.- “Volví” – Adventure and Bad Bunny
8.- “La funka” – Ozuna
9.- “Sal y perrea” – Sech
10.- “Mon Amour (remix)” – zzoilo y Aitana
(Source: The Top 40)
COLOMBIA
1.- “Vacaxiones” – Feid
2.- “Red heels” – Sebastián Yatra
3.- “Monastery” – Feid and Ryan Castro
4.- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
5.- “Sorry BB: /” – Tainy, Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas
6.- “Indigo” – Camilo and Evaluna Montaner
7.- “If you knew” – Feid
8.- “Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles, Lenny Tavárez
9.- “Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny
10.- “Love nwantiti (remix)” – CKay, Dj Yo! and Ax’el
(Source: The Top 40)
SPAIN
1.- “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)” – Elton John and Dua Lipa
2.- “Easy On Me” – Adele
3.- “Shivers” – Ed Sheeran
4.- “Berlin” – Aitana
5.- “Heat waves” – Glass Animals
6.- “Tropical climate” – Dani Fernández
7.- “Red heels” – Sebastián Yatra
8.- “Libertad” – Nil Moliner
9.- “Mon amour (remix)” – zzoilo y Aitana
10.- “Loco” – Justin Quiles, Chimbala and Zion & Lennox
(Source: The Top 40)
MEXICO
1.- “Red heels” – Sebastián Yatra
2.- “Sorry BB: /” – Tainy, Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas
3.- “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)” – Elton John and Dua Lipa
4.- “Indigo” – Camilo and Evaluna Montaner
5.- “Easy On Me” – Adele
6.- “Mon amour (remix)” – zzoilo y Aitana
7.- “Brindo” – Mario Bautista
8.- “Pepas” – Farruko
9.- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
10.- “As I did it” – Matisse, Carín León
(Source: The Top 40)
VENEZUELA
1.- “I don’t listen to advice” – Yetsi
2.- “Flowcito” – Aran One
3.- “Tuki Tuki” – Pucho and Tucutu, Gente de Zona and Motiff with Tony Succar
4.- “From lune to lune” – Illegal
5.- “Los cachos” – Guaynaa, Servando and Florentino
6.- “If I’m crazy” – Sanluis and Fonseca
7.- “Tell me how I do it” – Nelson Arrieta, Ronald Borjas, Oscarcito
8.- “You already lost me” – Bitoqueao
9.- “I am Latino” – The Adolescents
10.- “The drink” – Kent James
(Source: Record Report)