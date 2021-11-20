The 10 most common negative thoughts

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Negative thoughts are a way of expressing some discomfort, but at the same time they are the source of another discomfort. It is important to learn to identify and cut them.

Common and frequent negative thoughts are fuel for psychological distress and even physical. The most complex thing is that they are usually incorporated into life unconsciously and are automatically repeated. Therefore, if they are not detected and removed, they are very influential.

What negative thoughts do is increase anxiety, fear, anger and depression. Together, they configure a state of continuous discomfort that not only spoils the mood, but also work and interpersonal relationships.

Another effect of negative thoughts is to promote unnecessary energy expenditure. With that, steal vitality from a person.

Identify negative thoughts

One of the most complex aspects of negative thoughts is the fact that they usually camouflage themselves very well. Sometimes they are called perfectionism, realism, critical sense or in a thousand other ways. However, at the end of the day, they are still destructive ideas about oneself or the world.

How to identify those destructive thoughts and remove the disguise? These are some of its characteristics:

Are repetitive . They always obey the same scheme: “If I had done X, Y would not have happened”.

. They always obey the same scheme: “If I had done X, Y would not have happened”. They look like real . These thoughts are not simple or whimsical, but rather have a logical structure.

. These thoughts are not simple or whimsical, but rather have a logical structure. The part and not the whole . They focus on the negative part: the error, the lack, the problem. They do not encompass a whole, but only the least attractive part of that whole.

. They focus on the negative part: the error, the lack, the problem. They do not encompass a whole, but only the least attractive part of that whole. There is overgeneralization . From each negative specific situation a general conclusion is drawn without further support.

. From each negative specific situation a general conclusion is drawn without further support. Conclusions without reason . Negative thoughts are not the result of serene reflection, but they arise in a hurry.

. Negative thoughts are not the result of serene reflection, but they arise in a hurry. Catastrophe vision . It is predicted that everything will end badly.

. It is predicted that everything will end badly. Personalization and blaming. On the one hand, it is believed that everything has to do with you. If rains, “It was just because I was going for a walk”, as if the atmosphere conspired against.

Idealism and debit. The ideal model is taken from it must be to judge the rest. Therefore, nothing fits that fictitious scheme and a feeling of frustration ensues.

In general, negative thoughts act as prejudices. They are built on beliefs without much foundation, they feed on losing sight of all the evidences that contradict them and they are maintained over time, without questioning their validity.

Negative thoughts recur and can become obsessive.

The most common negative thoughts

The repertoire of negative thoughts is actually not very wide. They can be summarized in I have little value, the world is bad and everything will go wrong. However, those three axes take on many faces.

1. What will they say about me?

This is one of the most frequent negative thoughts. In general, it manifests itself as the idea that everyone is not only aware of what one does, but also sees it with a bad eye. Therefore, they would be ready to criticize and point out any negatives. Thus the things, the others are cause of apprehension and fear.

2. All or nothing

It corresponds to those thoughts and judgments that seek to put reality in terms of black or white. Seeing things like this ends up justifying a catastrophic look at life.

They lead to reflections of the type “I have a good job, but my relationship is a disaster. Nothing is complete “. In this way, any positive aspect is stained black.

3. Failure awaits me

This has to do with negative thoughts that are expressed as an expectation of failure. “No matter how hard I try, it is never enough” or “I did it, but it really wasn’t that important”. The idea of ​​winning or losing is fixed, anyway there is failure.

4. A difficulty is not a difficulty: it is a tragedy

It refers to all those thoughts that come to pour salt on the wound or oversizing a problem. Often related to ideas about an assumption black fate that lurks.

5. There is something wrong with me

The discomfort that it gives rise to and that is at the same time fueled by negative thoughts usually has its origin in a contemptuous and even cruel opinion about oneself. There is the secret conviction that there is something bad in one.

6. I don’t have time

The I have no time It is a litany that serves to elude the very essence. You have time for everything, except for what you like or want or for what provides satisfaction and well-being.

The idea is self-imposed that time only has to be devoted to should, but not to want. And no effort is made to reconcile one with the other.

7. I don’t have enough strength

When someone is carried away by the idea that they are very weak, this becomes a fancy pretext for not even trying. At the same time, by not trying, the idea that one is incapable is strengthened. With this, a vicious circle is formed in which it always revolves around frustration.

8. The world is a horrible place

In this case, overgeneralization predominates. The part is taken for the whole. That there are horrible realities in the world is a fact, but that everything that happens is horrible is not true.

What happens in these cases is that the person chooses to focus on the most negative to nurture that existential posture with which it identifies. But at the same time, it hurts him.

9. This only happens to me

This is one of the most common negative thoughts. Be part of the idea that others have something that one lacks.

In fact, it is the opposite: they lack something that one has. That something is the tendency to see the worst angle of things and the blackest face in every situation.

10. What else could you expect from someone like me?

These types of thoughts mask a strong feeling of guilt. It is part of the lack of appreciation that one experiences for oneself.

Faced with a mistake, a difficulty or a loss, the person whips himself, because he feels that what happened is but one more proof of his lack or deficiency.

With negative thoughts it is difficult to move forward and achieve goals, because you always believe that you cannot.

Avoiding negative thoughts: the three Cs technique

The most common and recurring negative thoughts are not easy to avoid; in particular, because most of the time they are automatic and go unnoticed. What does not go unnoticed is its effect.

There is a technique known as the three C. It can be useful to end these types of thoughts:

Capture: detect the thoughts that go through the mind when one feels anxious or depressed. The ideal is to write them.

detect the thoughts that go through the mind when one feels anxious or depressed. The ideal is to write them. Check: look critically at those thoughts. How true are they?

look critically at those thoughts. How true are they? Cut: it’s about thinking differently about it. When you find a new perspective, you cut yourself off with negative thinking.

Common negative thoughts don’t come out of nowhere

Negative thoughts are not there on a whim. They are present because come from a past in which they hatched, settled and fed. What is unresolved about that past that now takes the form of such thoughts?

It is not easy to get rid of premises, uncomfortable as they are. Nor is it deliberate to keep them. You can try to detect negative thoughts and cut them out. If that doesn’t work, it may be best to get professional help to find the roots of the problem.

