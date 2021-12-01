Offering an optimal and quality service is the goal of any healthcare institution. But some are also distinguished by other aspects such as their infrastructure. Not only have they become known for their equipment and real estate, but they are already considered the largest hospitals in Mexico. Although some are recent, others already have decades of existence and have managed to remain within the taste of patients.

The current health emergency the world is experiencing has confirmed the importance of health. Although despite all the aspects against it, lessons must also be obtained to avoid repeating mistakes in the future. One of the most important points is never to neglect this sector because it is one of the axes for any country. In the case of Mexico, investment was stopped for decades and the result can be seen in hospitals with old real estate that does not allow workers to offer optimal service to patients.

The notorious lack of investment in health

Just to put it in context, Mexico currently invests 2.8 percent of its Gross domestic product (GDP) in health. The figure is minimal and insufficient for the needs of the entire country. On the other hand, nations such as Denmark, Sweden and Canada allocate up to triple that. If you aspire to be like them, you must make a change of priorities.

On the other hand, another problem is that not all the medical infrastructure works that are started manage to materialize in the agreed time. At the beginning of the current administration, more than 250 hospitals and clinics were detected that were abandoned or were never equipped. This is unfortunate because those affected are not only the patients but also the health workers themselves, who are left without job opportunities.

To return to the central theme of the largest hospitals in Mexico, there are different parameters that can be considered to make this comparison. In this case, the total number of beds for patients is the item that was considered.

Hospitals that stand out from the rest

For its part, the HospiRank study, created by Global Health Intelligence (GHI), a leading research company in the health market in Latin America, was in charge of doing this work. In addition, it also repeated the same methodology in other nations of the region such as Argentina, Chile and Colombia.

This work is carried out every year and precisely today the results were announced with the largest hospitals in Mexico today. Just as there are spaces with poor facilities, those that are distinguished by their impeccable equipment must also be recognized. If you want to know the results of the other countries in the area you can check this link.