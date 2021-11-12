Health sector authorities at the federal and state level delivered the Miguel Hidalgo Award in Banda Grade to health personnel of different categories and hospital units of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in the state of Sonora for their work in caring for the pandemic by COVID-19.

The ceremony was led by the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela; and the general directors of the IMSS, Maestro Zoé Robledo; of the Health Institute for Well-being (Insabi), Juan Antonio Ferrer Aguilar, and it was held at the General Hospital of the Zone (HGZ) No. 14 of Hermosillo, where the Miguel Hidalgo Grade Band decorations were awarded to 10 of the 100 selected in the entity.

The delivery of the Miguel Hidalgo Decoration was established last year for the leading health workers in the country. In general, it is a recognition that is given to those who have managed to save the most lives and have a favorable opinion from patients.

In his message, the general director Zoé Robledo thanked the health personnel for their conferences and the critical moments they experienced when attending the pandemic in the Family Medicine Units (UMF), hospitals and High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE) in the state of sound.

He stated that during the health emergency there was a human sense granted by health workers, who with care and service had an optimal response for beneficiaries and people without social security who fell ill with COVID-19.

Robledo stressed that after the pandemic the IMSS must return to the preventive approach, invest in facilities and its staff so that the Institute is safer and more social, where women are increasingly at the forefront of decision-making.

During the delivery of the Miguel Hidalgo Decoration, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, recognized the performance and contributions of distinguished professionals in the adverse days of the pandemic.

The general director of the Health Institute for Well-being (Insabi), Juan Antonio Ferrer Aguilar, acknowledged and thanked the health personnel for the great work done during the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, since “they are the ones who take care of us and they lead us to heal ourselves ”.

Ferrer Aguilar reported that 978 hospitals of all public health institutions and of the 32 federal entities were designated to care for the pandemic, which had general and intensive therapy beds available.

To guarantee the safety of health personnel attending the pandemic, Ferrer Aguilar emphasized that Insabi collaborated to carry out air bridges with countries in Europe and China. In total, 79 flights were made in which medical supplies and personal protective equipment, COVID tests and mechanical ventilators were brought to the country.

He announced that 128 million 940 thousand 250 doses have been applied in the country and 75 million 170 thousand 848 people are already protected against COVID-19. In that sense, Ferrer Aguilar assured that if a fourth wave occurs in Mexican territory, it will have less impact, since the advance of vaccination in the country is important and there will be fewer people hospitalized.

Winners of the Miguel Hidalgo Grado Banda Decoration

The 10 health workers awarded were: Mirna Guadalupe Estrella Gastélum, nurse at UMF No. 4 in Guaymas; Militza Saraí Rendón Montoya, general nurse of HGZ No. 14 of Hermosillo; Luz Yurixi Arrevillaga Saénz, nursing assistant at UMF No. 63 in Hermosillo; Brenda Yajaira Pereda Moreno, doctor at the Hospital General Regional (HGR) No. 1 of Ciudad Obregón; Andrés Alvarado Palacios, doctor at UMF No. 57 of Navojoa.

In addition, Priscilia Murrieta Rivera, psychologist at the UMAE of Ciudad Obregón; Daniel Esau Hernández Sánchez, cleaning and hygiene assistant at HGZ No. 14; Samuel Bojórquez, Technician of Attention and Orientation to the Rightholder in HGZ No. 8 of Heroica Caborca; Norma Alicia Saijas Castelo, social worker from UMAE Ciudad Obregón; and Lourdes Carolina Duarte López, doctor at UMF No. 37 of Hermosillo.

For his part, the Secretary of Health of the government of Sonora, José Alomía Zegarra, expressed on behalf of the governor, Alfonso Durazo Montaño, the recognition of the work carried out daily by workers in the health sector for the benefit of Sonoran residents.

He said that the recognition that health personnel received represents the hard work that has been done since February 2020, when the pandemic began. He added that as the national vaccination strategy advances, the expectation is that fewer people will be affected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.