Cryptocurrencies are something really current and their popularity has grown so much that there are more and more, these could be the next to exceed Bitcoin in value.

Cryptocurrencies have been popular for a long time and this means that more and more people are aware of their existence.

In recent years, they have gained so much prominence that even personalities in the tech industry have shown their support or disapproval.

And, is that, with cryptocurrencies there is no middle ground: either you love them and think they are the future of currencies or you hate them and you think virtual money is meaningless.

In reality, it does not matter much which side we are on, because the reality is that cryptocurrencies are there for something.

The best known and most important is Bitcoin, but with the rise of cryptocurrencies, its throne may be in great jeopardy.

In recent years the market has grown and it is now easy to find stable alternatives, as well as the ability to maintain the same level of power in terms of price.

The first would be Ethereum, this cryptocurrency competes head-to-head with Bitcoin in popularity and value. It would not be surprising that in the future it appropriates the throne rather than the most popular currency. The next would be Cardano which has started to gain popularity and has a more sustainable algorithm.

Solarium, Ripple Y Litecoin are the next three. These three cryptocurrencies are worth less than Ethereum, but their growth remains constant.

If you are thinking of entering the world of cryptocurrencies, here are some tips so that you do not run out of money. Read: Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, the new variant of the Mi 11 family with Snapdragon 778G close to seeing the light in several markets

What’s more, In Solana’s case, it is surprising how it has managed to grow thanks, in part, to the fact that it is a somewhat environmentally friendly cryptocurrency.

The following would be Avalanche, Dogecoin Y Cosmos. It is clear that they are not as established cryptocurrencies as Ethereum, Bitcoin or Carnado, but they enjoy a lot of popularity even just for the fact of being almost a joke that can go up or down in value depending on a tweet.

Axie Infinity Y Algorand They are the last two, they are within this group because both cryptocurrencies have experienced enormous growth in recent months.

This growth could mean that both currencies will soon be able to reach the values ​​they handle. Bitcoin and Ethereum.