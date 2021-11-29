Cables, straps, cases, adapters … Even the popular AirTags are among the cheapest you can buy at Apple. Here we leave you the complete list:

Yes indeed, counting only accessories from Apple itself and without counting those that, although functionally the same, are manufactured by third parties and sold in their stores.

5. – 29 euros Apple iPad Camera Connection Kit

4. – 25 euros Cleaning Cloth Tips for Apple Pencil Lightning to USB-C cable (1m) USB-C to USB-C cable (1 m) Lightning to USB-A cable (1m) Extension cord for power adapter (1 m) 12W USB-A power adapter 5W USB power adapter 20W USB-C power adapter USB-C to USB-A adapter

3. – 19.95 euros

2. – 19 euros

1. – 10 euros MagSafe to MagSafe 2 Converter Jack to Lightning adapter Jack to USB-C adapter



And by product line, which ones are cheaper?

Obviously, these accessories highlighted above are not Apple’s main attraction, but it is its electronic devices that attract the most attention. Below we show you the list, ordered from highest to lowest price, of what you can buy in its main product lines.

Mac: Mac mini (M1): from 799 euros

iPhone: iPhone SE (2nd gen.): from 489 euros

iPad: iPad (9th gen.): from 379 euros



Apple Watch: Apple Watch Series 3: from 219 euros

Apple TV:

AirPods: AirPods (2nd gen.): 149 euros

HomePod:

Therefore, if in general you want to leave an Apple Store without spending a lot, MagSafe consumers or jack adapters are the best option, although they will be of little use if you do not have any of those equipment with which they are compatible. And if you want to go through the big door with a device in conditions, the HomePod mini It is the cheapest of Apple and, curiously, it costs the same as a braided Solo Loop strap for Apple Watch. Apple’s prices are always controversial and in this case because of the low they leave us some curiosities such as the views.