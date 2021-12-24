Dec 23, 2021 at 4:33 PM CET

EFE

This is a list of ten works that stood out in the last year among critics and the public.

Feminist allegations, glances to the past with a spirit of evolution, impossible pairings of times and styles, unclassifiable, a lot of rock in its most diverse manifestations and small but long-projected albums have stood out among the albums by Spanish artists published throughout 2021.

‘El madrileño’ (Sony Music), by C. Tangana

The first great revolution of the year was preceded by several “records” on Spotify, such as “You stopped loving me”, which demonstrated the wisdom of reinventing the idea of ​​”Spanish” from a global perspective, with pasodoble, flamenco and rumba led by Calamaro, Jorge Drexler, Gipsy Kings, Elíades Ochoa, Kiko Veneno … He already said it: “It could have been a grotesque”, but it was a milestone.

‘Puta’ (GOZZ Records), by Zahara

He surprised with his first single, “Merichane”, electronic lashes in a lacerating lyrics about abuse, harassment and intimidation. In the absence of a Spanish #MeToo, national pop needed an album so honest that would show the wounds and shame of the world and with the ability to shape a dark, hypnotic and danceable electronic music as it pleased and, finally, balsamic.

‘Earth cable’ (Small Mortal Jump), by Vetusta Morla

Another fruitful visit to folklore, to genres forgotten if not long discredited by modernity, to make “songs of the XXI century”. Who would have ever said that the giants of alternative pop-rock would end up sharing credits with Quintero, León and Quiroga, fathers of the copla, and that they would emerge victorious from the stake?

‘There must be something else’ (Whoa Music), by Alizzz

The Catalan is on a roll. He was the most successful Spanish at the Latin Grammy Awards, more than his usual companion, C. Tangana, and he still had to stand out with this solo debut in which he continues to show his ability as a highly skilled producer to hybridize genres (pop, post- punk, electronic, funk …) and to create generational hymns, such as “El Encuentro” with Amaia.

‘MKMK’, by Maika Mavoski

He arrived with a powerful and accurate bullet called “Reaching Out To You”, a blazing rock dressed in electric fuchsias and eighties. The rest did not disappoint, neither its iconic cover nor a wealth of powerful songs, without containment, that shake the dust of the pandemic and that in cuts like “Love You Til I Die” bring the Mallorcan closer to a kind of national Patti Smith .

The Long Morning ‘(Orange Lake), by Rufus T. Firefly

With the keyboards in the foreground, the public of those from Aranjuez had never danced as much as with their seventh studio album, a personal exercise that, based on Marvin Gaye as inspiration, escapes cataloging with the perfect combination of seductive images and sounds. and stunts like “Tempelhof” or “Selene.”

‘Aurora and Enrique’ (Elefant Records), by Soleá Morente

The median of the Morente clan, the flamenco friend of “indie”, appeals to a story of “wise and good love”, that of her parents, in an album that reinvents her sound again, this time on the side of “dreampop” from Beach House, but with palms and pinch.

‘The Contraçeña’ (Breaking Bass Records), by Caliphate 3/4

Andalusian pride, social discourse, humor devoid of taboos and musical ambition without prejudice to mix folklore, rap and electronics go hand in hand in the second LP of this atypical band that “hacks” flamenco. The result? Songs like “Te quiero y lo çabê”, which combines the “underground” of Psychic TV with the “Quiero Verte” by Los Sobraos.

‘Chiquita’ (Warner Music), by Valeria Castro

Just six songs have been enough for the Canary Islands to become the other great phenomenon of the island of La Palma in 2021. Singer-songwriter in the vein of Silvia Pérez Cruz, Silvana Estrada or María José Llergo, hers are “songs directly from the heart “, sober and deceptively” chiquitas “, as the title of this debut.

Capsule ‘Phantasmaville’

Rock and roll “Fire and Electric Rays” from another time shake record number 13 of this Basque-Argentine band, “a kind of güija, but benign” that allows them to sound like David Bowie’s Mars or Californian “surf rock”. with Latin American reminiscences.