Second-hand car sales in Spain accumulate 1,783,069 units between January and November 2021, which represents a growth of 10.8% compared to the same period last year. The Volkswagen Golf is the best-selling used car until November.

The Spanish used vehicle market has shown its great strength and, above all, its capacity for recovery. While new car registrations still blame the effects derived from the coronavirus pandemic and, especially, the shortage of semiconductors and microchips in manufacturing centers, drivers see used cars as the most viable option to change vehicles or get one.

In the month of November 2021 the used car sales in Spain have reached the 184,554 units transferred, which is a slight but important 1.1% growth with respect to the results obtained in the same period of time of the previous year. In the eleventh month of the year, for every new car, 2.8 second-hand vehicles were sold.

Video comparison of the Volkswagen Golf, the best-selling used car, with the SEAT León

The accumulated data are equally positive. In the period between the months of In January and November, second-hand car sales in Spain totaled 1,783,069 units, 10.8% more compared to 2020. Now, what have been the most demanded models during these months? Let’s go into detail.

Volkswagen Golf, the best-selling second-hand car in Spain until November 2021

Until November The best-selling second-hand car has been the Volkswagen Golf. The iconic Volkswagen compact clearly remains the undisputed king of the second-hand vehicle market in Spain. It accumulated 58,816 units, which represents a growth of 8.1% compared to last year’s data.

We must not lose sight of SEAT Ibiza, which has been in second position. It is, clearly, the used utility par excellence. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the SEAT León. At the gates of the podium has been the Renault Megane, a model pursued by another of the most popular used compacts, the Ford Focus.

The BMW 3 Series remains the best-selling premium used car in Spain

The BMW 3 Series, ranked seventh, is once again the best-selling premium second-hand car. However, and until November, it is not the only luxury model that we can find in the list. It is worth mentioning the Audi A3, whose volume of transfers allowed it to close the ranking with a notable tenth place.

The 10 best-selling used cars in Spain until November 2021

Ranking Model Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) one Volkswagen golf 58,816 two SEAT Ibiza 56,091 3 SEAT Leon 46,937 4 Renault megane 44,985 5 Ford Focus 41,486 6 Renault clio 39,758 7 BMW 3 Series 39,523 8 Opel corsa 32,583 9 Opel astra 31,976 10 Audi A3 29,249

All the models that make an appearance in the Top 10 have seen their sales grow compared to the same period of time in 2020. And once again, we cannot ignore a fact that may generate some surprise. The absence of SUV-type vehicles from the ranking. While SUVs are key to new car sales, they play a minor role in the used market.