The 10 best-selling cars in December 2021

In December 2021, car sales in Spain accounted for a total of 86,081 registrations, which represents a drop of 18.7% compared to the same time period last year. The Hyundai Tucson has been the best-selling car while the Dacia Duster stands out with a magnificent result.

The automobile market has closed the last month of the year in negative. The car sales in Spain during December 2021

reached the 86,081 units. This result, compared to that obtained over the same period of the previous year, translates into a large 18.7% drop. The lack of stock in dealerships continues to weigh on registrations.

Despite the poor results achieved in the second semester, the accumulated data closed the year positively. In the period between January and December 2021 new car registrations in Spain totaled 859,477 units, 1.0% more than in 2020.

Dacia Sandero vs Dacia Duster, comparison of two of the best-selling models in Spain

Hyundai Tucson, the best-selling car in Spain in December 2021

What have been the most popular models? The ranking of the 10 best-selling cars in Spain during December it presents us with interesting news compared to previous months. The Hyundai Tucson gets a narrow win. The Korean SUV has been a real bestseller since the launch of its new generation. The second place went to the Peugeot 2008

and, closing the podium, in third place, we have the Dacia Duster.

At the gates of the podium has remained the Dacia Sandero, model that was the best-selling in November. The first and fourth classified have been separated by only 257 units. The top part of the ranking has been very competitive. It is important to bear in mind that the last month of the year is traditionally marked by self-registration carried out by some car brands.

The Citroën C4 (5th) is another of the outstanding models. And in addition to sneaking into 2008 in second position, Peugeot has been able to introduce two other models in the Top 10. The Peugeot 3008 (6th) and the Peugeot 208 (8th).

The Citroën C4 has been one of the most prominent models in Spain in December 2021

The 10 best-selling cars in Spain in December 2021

Ranking Model Sales Dec’21 one Hyundai tucson 2,423 two Peugeot 2008 2,263 3 Dacia duster 2,174 4 Dacia sandero 2,167 5 Citroën C4 2,111 6 Peugeot 3008 2,059 7 SEAT Arona 1,893 8 Peugeot 208 1,817 9 Renault clio 1,806 10 Renault arkana 1,774

On the other hand, we must make a special mention of the Renault brand. While in November none of the diamond signature models made an appearance in the ranking, in December it was able to sneak two, the Renault Clio (9th) and the Renault Arkana (10th) respectively.