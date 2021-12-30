The 10 Best Movies of 2021, According to Imdb and Rotten Tomatoes

The pages dedicated to reviews and information about movies began to build their lists with the best films of 2021. Meet the Top 10 according to Imdb and Rotten Tomatoes in this note!

The end of the year is approaching and for this reason the websites that are dedicated to reviewing, storing information and putting together reviews about movies and television series began to rank the deliveries that were made during this year. So that you recap and notice not only if you saw all the movies that we are going to leave here below, but also if you coincide or not with the list of the 10 best films of 2021 according to Imdb and Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite the delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we had a very busy year in terms of movies, and that there are still several days to 2022. We saw from super successful deliveries at the box office to the most anticipated or most watched in the movies. platforms streaming, which means that there can be a mix for all tastes and ages.

Here we leave you the 10 best films of 2021 according to Imdb and Rotten Tomatoes. So now you know, if you want to close the year well up and you still haven’t seen any of these movies, write down:

Imdb

The ranking was based on the popularity index of the movies according to the users of Imdb and the visits the page received around the world.

Dune (8.2)

The Suicide Squad (7.3)

Eternals (6.8)

Mortal Kombat (6.1)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (8.1)

Godzilla vs. Kong (6.4)

Black Widow (6.7)

Army of the Dead (5.8)

Cruella (7.4)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (7.6)

Imd made this ranking at the beginning of December, so they left out some successful films that had high scores, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is rated with 9.0 points. The third installment of Tom holland As the Spiderman it surpassed one million viewers in Argentina in the first four days on the billboard. It was also established as the most popular premiere of the year and the highest grossing title of 2021.

Most of the movies in the ranking are already available on some platform streaming, which seem to be the big winners of this top 10. Taking first place is HBO Max with five titles: Dune, The Suicide Squad, Mortal Kombat, Justice League from Snyder Y Godzilla vs. Kong, followed by three of Disney +: Black Widow, Cruella Y Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Rotten tomatoes

Nomadland (93%)

Judas and the Black Messiah (96%)

The Father (98%)

In The Heights (94%)

Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (99%)

Pig (97%)

The Power of the Dog (95%)

CODA (96%)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (94%)

Raya and the Last Dragon (94%)

If we look at Rotten tomatoes the other movies we saw in the ranking of Imdb, we see that The Suicide Squad (90%) came in 13th place, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (91%) at 14, Dune (83%) only in 42 and Black widow (79%) in 87.

Regarding the services of streaming, on this side is more even. Star + has two movies, Nomadland Y Summer of soul; like HBO Max, Judas and the Black Messiah and In The Heights; Netflix with The Power of the Dog, Disney +, with Raya and the Last Dragon, Y Paramount +, with El padre, they are left with only one movie in the ranking.

It should be noted that each website has its own lists and ways to choose which movies enter the ranking, some are by popularity, others by views or reviews. Until now the lists have remained like this, but remember that there are still some films to be released and the ranking can be modified. So stay tuned and wait to see how many of these movies end up nominated for next year’s Grand Prix.

